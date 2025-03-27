Anzeige
Sham Gad: Gad Announces His Intention to Solicit Stockholder Support For His Slate of Five Uniquely Qualified Director Candidates

Finanznachrichten News

Reiterates His Commitment to Working to Secure a Bright Future for Paragon

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2025 / Hesham "Sham" Gad, the largest stockholder of Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT) ("Paragon" or the "Company"), owning approximately 28.4% of the Company's outstanding shares, today announced that he intends to solicit proxies and/or consents in favor of his proposed slate of five uniquely qualified director candidates for election to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Mr. Gad also reiterated his commitment to working tirelessly to secure a bright future for Paragon for the benefit of its true owners, its stockholders.

For additional information on Mr. Gad's director candidates and his concerns about the remainder of the Board's continued entrenchment actions and wasteful spending, please refer to his press release issued on March 18, 2025, which can be found here: https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/gad-announces-nomination-of-five-uniquely-qualified-director-candida-1002053

CONTACT:
hmgad78@gmail.com

SOURCE: Sham Gad



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
