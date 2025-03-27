Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), a global leader in materials and interface engineering equipment solutions, proudly announces the shipment of the first commercial VeroTherm Formic Acid Reflow tool to a leading global semiconductor manufacturer from its Sulur, Coimbatore, manufacturing facility. This landmark achievement signifies a pivotal moment for YES and the burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem in India, as it represents the first equipment produced in India for advanced semiconductor applications like High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), which is critical for AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications worldwide.

Introducing our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sulur, India-marking a proud milestone as YES delivers the first India-produced VeroTherm Formic Acid Reflow tool for advanced semiconductor applications. Together, we're shaping the future of AI and High-Performance Computing.

YES commenced operations in September 2024 at this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sulur, Coimbatore, India, located at 96/3 Vadakku Sambala Thottam, Trichy Road, Kannampalayam, Sulur Taluk. This facility is integral to YES's strategic expansion plan, aimed at serving its global customers' operations in India and the world with greater efficiency.

With over four decades of experience, YES has established a reputation for excellence in processing equipment for the semiconductor, display, and life sciences industries. The new facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology, is designed to meet the growing demand for YES's innovative solutions, including VertaCure, Verotherm, and VeroFlex systems for advanced wafer and panel-level packaging applications. In line with its commitment to advancing India's manufacturing capabilities, YES intends to cultivate a robust local supply chain, thereby creating numerous employment opportunities within the community.

"The commencement of shipments from the YES manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu marks a remarkable advancement for India's semiconductor industry. This initiative aligns perfectly with our national vision of building a self-reliant and robust semiconductor ecosystem. We are committed to providing all necessary support to foster further growth and innovation in this sector, thereby bolstering India's position in the global semiconductor market," said S. Krishnan, Secretary MEITy.

"We are immensely happy that the first semiconductor equipment from the YES Sulur facility has been successfully shipped. This is yet another success of Honourable Chief Minister Thiru, MK Stalin's US trip last year, and the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy. This government delivers not just with investment commitments and policies, but with grounding investments and converting them into jobs. Despite global and national challenges, Tamil Nadu remains steadfast in its mission to be a global semiconductor hub, and that's why in the TN Budget 2025 the state has announced semiconductor manufacturing parks in Sulur and Palladam under a new ?500-crore Semiconductor Mission," added T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Tamil Nadu.

"This milestone of the first shipment from the Sulur facility underscores our unwavering commitment to strengthening the India semiconductor ecosystem, which will enable the efficient delivery of our products to customers in India and beyond," stated Ramakanth Alapati, Chairman and CEO of YES. "This facility is fully integrated with our global manufacturing network, allowing us to consistently provide the reliability and technical expertise that our customers expect."

About YES

YES is a prominent provider of cutting-edge technologies for materials and interface engineering, catering to a diverse range of applications and markets. YES's clientele includes market leaders who are driving the development of next-generation solutions across various sectors, including Advanced Packaging for AI and HPC, Memory Systems, and Life Sciences. As a leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art, cost-effective high-volume production equipment for semiconductor Advanced Packaging solutions for wafers and glass panels, YES's product portfolio encompasses Vacuum Cure, Coat Anneal Tools, Fluxless Reflow tools, Thru Glass Via, Cavity Etch, and Electroless Deposition tools for the semiconductor industry. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California, and boasts a rapidly expanding global presence. For more information, please visit YES.tech.

