China International Bicycle Fair: CHINA CYCLE 2025: Connecting the World Through Cycling Innovation

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 33rd China International Bicycle Fair (CHINA CYCLE 2025) is set to take place from May 5 to 8 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. Under the theme "New Quality Productivity for the Shared Future," the event will bring together global exhibitors, buyers, and media to explore the latest trends and innovations in the bicycle and e-bike industry.

As the world's leading manufacturer and market for bicycles and e-bikes, China accounts for over 60% of global trade volume. In 2024, China's bicycle production reached a record high, with e-bike exports performing exceptionally well in markets across Europe, the Americas, and Japan. With over 30 years of development, CHINA CYCLE has grown into one of the largest and most influential bicycle exhibitions worldwide.

This year's edition introduces four major upgrades: expanded exhibition space with optimized layouts, enhanced collaboration with international media, refined thematic pavilions for smoother navigation, and immersive product experiences with interactive features.

Highlights of the CHINA CYCLE 2025:

Unprecedented Scale: Nearly 1,600 exhibitors will showcase their latest products across 13 professional halls, covering bicycles, e-bikes, components, outdoor gear, and e-motorcycles. The newly launched N1 Hall will focus on innovation, serving as a hub for cutting-edge technologies and designs.

Nearly 1,600 exhibitors will showcase their latest products across 13 professional halls, covering bicycles, e-bikes, components, outdoor gear, and e-motorcycles. The newly launched N1 Hall will focus on innovation, serving as a hub for cutting-edge technologies and designs. Innovation at the Forefront: The "Creative Demonstration Exhibition" will feature 70 pioneering products, including carbon fiber electric bikes and electronic shifting systems. The "Demonstration Exhibition of Industry Transformation and Upgrading" will highlight companies driving green innovation.

The "Creative Demonstration Exhibition" will feature 70 pioneering products, including carbon fiber electric bikes and electronic shifting systems. The "Demonstration Exhibition of Industry Transformation and Upgrading" will highlight companies driving green innovation. Engaging Activities: Attendees can enjoy live performances, test rides, and a tech zone showcasing smart navigation and e-assist systems. A unique e-sports competition will blend cycling with gaming for a fresh spectator experience.

Attendees can enjoy live performances, test rides, and a tech zone showcasing smart navigation and e-assist systems. A unique e-sports competition will blend cycling with gaming for a fresh spectator experience. Global Trade Opportunities: Building on last year's 95% success rate, the International Sourcing Meeting will connect international buyers with Chinese suppliers, fostering partnerships across bicycles, e-bikes, kids' bikes, and outdoor products. Exhibitors from Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America will participate.

Building on last year's 95% success rate, the International Sourcing Meeting will connect international buyers with Chinese suppliers, fostering partnerships across bicycles, e-bikes, kids' bikes, and outdoor products. Exhibitors from Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America will participate. A Festival of Fun: The event will feature a bicycle market, brand bicycle fashion show, lifestyle experiences, and cultural activities celebrating cycling culture.

Impact and Outlook:

CHINA CYCLE 2025 will serve as a dynamic platform for global industry exchange, promoting green transformation and international trade.

Join Us:

We warmly invite international exhibitors, buyers, and media to join us at this unparalleled industry event.

For pre-registration and further details, please visit https://wx-chinacycle.tonggao.info/EN/Customer/Index?source=.

Contact:

E-mail: zhangzheng@e-chinacycle.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650435/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-cycle-2025-connecting-the-world-through-cycling-innovation-302412113.html