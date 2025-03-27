Dial A Vet, Australia's leading telehealth veterinary service, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Canada, the USA, and the UK, bringing affordable, expert pet care to pet owners worldwide. Priced at $49 CAD, $35 USD, and £30 GBP per consultation, this rollout offers 24/7 access to world-class Australian veterinarians at a fraction of traditional costs.

Founded by CEO Josh Fidrmuc, Dial A Vet has revolutionized pet care in Australia since its inception. Now, Fidrmuc is taking his vision global. "This is a huge opportunity for the rest of the world to gain access to Dial A Vet's world-class vets and service at an affordable price point," he states. The expansion addresses rising veterinary costs and limited access, particularly in rural areas, empowering pet owners with expert advice anytime, anywhere.

Available via dialavet.com, pet owners can book a vet consultation in minutes. The service connects users with licensed Australian vets through secure video calls, offering guidance on pet health, behavior, and preventative care. However, due to Australian legal restrictions, prescriptions cannot be issued in Canada, the USA, or UK-Dial A Vet has resolved over 90% of pet owners concerns.

Key benefits include:

Affordability: Consultations undercut typical clinic fees ($100+).

Consultations undercut typical clinic fees ($100+). Convenience: No travel-just a phone or laptop.

No travel-just a phone or laptop. Expertise: Australian vets bring rigorous training and experience to every call.

Australian vets bring rigorous training and experience to every call. Accessibility: Ideal for remote or busy pet owners.

"Pet owners deserve peace of mind without breaking the bank," Fidrmuc adds. "We're here to support, not replace, local vets." With pet ownership soaring-8 million dogs in Canada, 83 million in the USA, and 12 million in the UK-Dial A Vet's timing couldn't be better.

To experience this game-changing service, visit dialavet.com or book a vet consultation today. Dial A Vet is set to redefine global pet care-one consultation at a time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250326653391/en/

Contacts:

Sophie Fennell

support@dialavet.com.au