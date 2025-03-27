GameStop's shares surged over 11% to $28.39 on the NYSE following the company's unexpected announcement that its board unanimously approved adopting Bitcoin as reserve assets. This strategic shift overshadowed mixed quarterly results, where earnings per share of $0.29 significantly outperformed analyst expectations of $0.08 and improved from $0.22 a year earlier. However, revenue figures told a different story, with quarterly sales declining to $1.283 billion from $1.79 billion year-over-year, falling short of market forecasts of $1.48 billion. The annual revenue drop was equally concerning, decreasing from $5.27 billion to $3.823 billion.

Bitcoin Strategy Amid Market Uncertainty

The struggling video game retailer's cryptocurrency initiative represents a potential turning point that has captivated investors more than its weakening core business. The positive market reaction is particularly noteworthy against the backdrop of general caution in U.S. markets, where major indices opened mixed amid concerns about upcoming U.S. tariff policies. GameStop's stock, which has mostly traded between $20-30 over the past six months, is showing significant momentum with this move. The company appears to be seeking new growth opportunities through cryptocurrency integration while simultaneously improving profitability through cost optimization measures.

