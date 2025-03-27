Ford Motor Company's stock traded with minor fluctuations around $10.30 on the NYSE Wednesday, while the automaker confronts escalating labor challenges in Germany. The metalworkers' union IG Metall has presented substantial financial demands for Ford's planned workforce reduction, including a base severance payment of $200,000 per employee, plus one-third of annual salary per year of service and $10,000 per child. These negotiations are particularly contentious following the American parent company's withdrawal of its patronage declaration, effectively removing insolvency protection for the German subsidiary and fueling existential concerns among workers. The union plans to accompany Thursday's social tariff negotiations with warning strikes, adding pressure as Ford requires works council approval for its restructuring plans since operational dismissals are contractually excluded until 2032.

Production Challenges Compound Financial Pressures

Ford's German operations face additional complications as the company aims to cut 2,900 jobs by the end of 2027, reducing its Cologne workforce to under 9,000 employees. The facility currently manufactures two electric vehicle models whose sales have fallen significantly below expectations, undermining the substantial investments made in electrification. IG Metall representatives emphasize the urgent need for a "bankruptcy-protected financial safety net" for the workforce while maintaining their commitment to securing a viable future concept that preserves as many jobs as possible. These developments occur against a backdrop of broader automotive industry pressures, including shifting consumer demand for electric vehicles.

