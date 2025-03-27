The technical compliance and quality assurance services firm has published a report describing the location and contact details of 128 transformer factories in China. The free publication is intended to help project developers identify manufacturers in the face of concerns about delivery delays. Sinovoltaics, technical compliance and quality assurance services firm headquartered in Hong Kong, has mapped the transformer manufacturing landscape in China. The study is aimed at solar PV plant developers, providing website and email addresses for 128 established and new entrant factories, It was created ...

