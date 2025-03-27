Despite rising tariffs on imports and a looming U. S. Department of Commerce investigation, American solar-grade polysilicon production is expected to keep pace with the growth of the domestic PV supply chain. From pv magazine 03/25 U. S. solar module manufacturing has grown fivefold since supportive legislation passed in 2022. Over that time, 70 new solar and energy storage manufacturing facilities have come online and 47 are under construction, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Solar manufacturers have announced $36 billion of U. S. investment since 2023, which will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...