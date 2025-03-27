Pragmatic Semiconductor Ltd.: Pragmatic Semiconductor set to revolutionise NFC connectivity with sustainable flexible chips

Pragmatic NFC Connect product innovation expands market opportunities for edge and item-level intelligence at scale

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pragmatic Semiconductor Ltd., a pioneer in flexible semiconductor technology, today announced the launch of its latest radio frequency identification (RFID) near-field communication (NFC) product line, Pragmatic NFC Connect. NFC Connect redefines the parameters of NFC connectivity, unlocking seamless, item-level intelligence for mass-market products - traditionally constrained by cost, supply chain and sustainability challenges.

Powered by Pragmatic's unique FlexIC (flexible integrated circuit) technology, NFC Connect delivers industry-standard NFC endpoint capability in an ultra-thin, flexible form factor with a uniquely low carbon footprint. Inlay manufacturers, label convertors and service bureaus can now empower brands to effortlessly integrate NFC functionality into products or packaging - even on curved surfaces - delivering smarter, more connected experiences and deeper levels of consumer engagement at scale.

"Pragmatic's FlexIC technology sustainably bridges our physical and digital worlds to enable low carbon, low-cost edge and item-level intelligence at scale, where it simply wasn't possible previously," said David Moore, Chief Executive Officer, Pragmatic Semiconductor.

"Our NFC Connect product line empowers sustainable customer innovation, enabling brands to unlock richer consumer experiences and drive deeper connections, from customer loyalty programs, product authentication and provenance, to facilitating improved reuse and recycling for a more circular economy. We see tremendous market demand in fast-moving consumer goods - such as food and beverage, apparel, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - with applications rapidly extending to smart health and wellness devices, toys and games, and food freshness detection."

James Davey, SVP Sales, Business Development and Product Management, Pragmatic Semiconductor added:

"NFC Connect conforms with ISO15693 and NFC Forum Type 5 industry standards, and is easily integrated into existing workflows, providing inlay, assembly and converter ecosystem partners with a unique opportunity to expand their product portfolios while addressing new market opportunities.

"With an industry-leading low carbon footprint and passively powered, it offers NFC-enabled iOS and Android smartphone compatibility, enabling use within existing reader infrastructure. It can be assembled onto single-sided NFC RFID antennas, giving our customers the ability to develop thinner, more cost-effective and more sustainable NFC solutions."

Francisco Melo, President, Solutions Group at Avery Dennison - a global force in materials and digital identification solutions, and a strategic investor in Pragmatic - adds: "Innovation is the lifeblood of our industry. It is also key to realizing item-level intelligence at scale and extending unique item-level ID to new segments, such as FMCG. It's exciting to see the launch of Pragmatic NFC Connect and to be part of this journey, I look forward to our continued strategic partnership enabling clients to pursue exciting new market opportunities."

Hector Gomez, VP of NFC Business Development at Tageos - a global leader in RFID products, and a key ecosystem partner -commented: "We celebrate the launch of Pragmatic NFC Connect and are delighted to explore how we can integrate the technology into our future portfolio. It is also further confirmation of our joint ambition and leadership in meeting the latest customer and market needs and in expanding and shaping the range and flexibility of new products and applications for RFID and NFC innovations."

NFC Connect is manufactured at Pragmatic Park, Co. Durham - the company's flagship production facility and home of the UK's first 300mm semiconductor fabrication line - which provides capacity to produce billions of chips per year using its innovative fabrication process. This sustainably delivers rapid cycle times and cost efficiencies, consuming less energy and water, and fewer harmful chemicals, than standard semiconductor manufacturing, while significantly driving down the environmental impact of production.

Initial volume samples of the first member of the NFC Connect product line, PR1301, are available as frame-mounted 300 mm wafers, singulated dies, and sample inlays.

To learn more about NFC Connect or request samples please, visit: https://www.pragmaticsemi.com/nfc-connect/

Pragmatic Semiconductor

Pragmatic Semiconductor is pioneering flexible semiconductor technology at scale to sustainably bridge our digital and physical worlds. With optimised, purpose-led design and sustainable innovation at our core, we design and manufacture flexible integrated circuits (FlexICs) - ultra-thin, flexible form factor semiconductors. Our branded Pragmatic products, FlexIC platforms and FlexIC Foundry services empower customers to deliver flexible innovation with connect, sense and compute capabilities, enabling sustainable edge and item-level intelligence at scale and speed. Our Pragmatic FlexIC Foundry operates a unique and innovative process offering sustainable production and rapid innovation cycle times, coupled with a pathway to supply chain resilience.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650884/Pragmatic_NFC_Connect_PR1301.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650885/PR1301_NFC_Connect_inlay.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650972/Pragmatic_Semiconductor_Logo.jpg

