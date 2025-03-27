Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025
"Buy"-Rating und 300 % Kurspotential
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

First Interim Dividend

The Board of the Company has declared a first interim dividend of 8.8p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2025 (2024: 8.8p per share).

Such dividend will be paid on Friday, 16 May 2025 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 4 April 2025. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 3 April 2025.

The second interim dividend is expected to be declared in September 2025.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 170 8732

27 March 2025


