Datatec's FY25 year-end trading update confirmed that the strong operational performance reported in H125 continued into H225, with particular demand for cybersecurity and hybrid cloud infrastructure solutions. For FY25, the company expects to report group gross profit growth of 6% y-o-y, slightly ahead of our forecast. Westcon International and Logicalis International expect to report gross profit growth and excellent financial performance. While Logicalis Latin America expects to report a lower gross profit year-on-year, its overall financial performance improved versus FY24. We maintain our forecasts pending FY25 results on 27 May.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...