Dow Jones News
27.03.2025 09:03 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
27-March-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 26 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            60,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            291.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            281.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            286.8512p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,671,767 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,374,683.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 26/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 286.8512p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1223               289.50      08:20:49          00074459650TRLO0      XLON 
620                289.00      08:20:50          00074459651TRLO0      XLON 
634                289.00      08:20:50          00074459652TRLO0      XLON 
1191               288.50      08:21:12          00074459672TRLO0      XLON 
100                288.50      08:21:12          00074459673TRLO0      XLON 
1400               291.00      08:39:49          00074460328TRLO0      XLON 
2059               291.50      08:39:49          00074460329TRLO0      XLON 
1161               291.50      08:44:49          00074460534TRLO0      XLON 
1282               289.50      09:00:36          00074461136TRLO0      XLON 
1175               289.50      09:00:36          00074461137TRLO0      XLON 
1211               289.00      09:04:18          00074461223TRLO0      XLON 
1239               287.00      09:22:43          00074461750TRLO0      XLON 
500                289.00      10:16:03          00074463201TRLO0      XLON 
134                288.50      10:16:11          00074463254TRLO0      XLON 
1261               288.50      10:16:11          00074463255TRLO0      XLON 
1282               288.00      10:35:48          00074463625TRLO0      XLON 
20000               289.00      11:01:18          00074464202TRLO0      XLON 
1200               289.00      11:27:25          00074464861TRLO0      XLON 
145                289.00      11:27:25          00074464862TRLO0      XLON 
1131               286.00      11:39:39          00074465139TRLO0      XLON 
365                284.50      12:21:23          00074465821TRLO0      XLON 
500                284.50      12:21:23          00074465822TRLO0      XLON 
519                284.50      12:21:23          00074465823TRLO0      XLON 
1150               283.00      13:23:16          00074467991TRLO0      XLON 
1285               284.00      13:30:34          00074468277TRLO0      XLON 
1202               284.00      13:47:06          00074468890TRLO0      XLON 
1163               283.00      13:57:41          00074469349TRLO0      XLON 
847                283.50      14:16:37          00074470226TRLO0      XLON 
522                283.50      14:16:37          00074470227TRLO0      XLON 
1022               281.50      14:27:02          00074470625TRLO0      XLON 
345                281.50      14:27:02          00074470626TRLO0      XLON 
1163               281.50      14:59:57          00074472102TRLO0      XLON 
1163               281.00      15:03:00          00074472267TRLO0      XLON 
1060               282.00      15:08:28          00074472450TRLO0      XLON 
199                282.00      15:08:28          00074472451TRLO0      XLON 
936                283.00      15:26:23          00074473206TRLO0      XLON 
328                283.00      15:26:23          00074473207TRLO0      XLON 
350                283.00      15:26:37          00074473212TRLO0      XLON 
1350               282.50      15:28:06          00074473239TRLO0      XLON 
380                283.00      15:53:21          00074474233TRLO0      XLON 
436                283.00      15:53:21          00074474234TRLO0      XLON 
611                282.50      15:56:13          00074474376TRLO0      XLON 
921                282.50      15:56:13          00074474377TRLO0      XLON 
380                282.00      16:00:34          00074474631TRLO0      XLON 
370                282.00      16:01:41          00074474742TRLO0      XLON 
767                282.00      16:09:47          00074475072TRLO0      XLON 
474                282.00      16:09:48          00074475073TRLO0      XLON 
1244               282.00      16:12:44          00074475285TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2025 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.