S&P Dow Jones Indices: Cava Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Angi to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600:
- Cava Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) will replace Altair Engineering Inc. (NASD: ALTR) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 31. Siemens AG (XETR: SIE) acquired Altair Engineering in a deal completed today.
- Angi Inc. (NASD: ANGI) will replace The ODP Corp. (NASD: ODP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, April 2. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent IAC Inc. (NASD: IAC) is spinning off its ownership interest in ANGI in a transaction expected to be completed on Tuesday, April 1. Post spin-off, IAC will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. The ODP Corp.'s market capitalization is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
March 31, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Cava Group
CAVA
Consumer Discretionary
March 31, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Altair Engineering
ALTR
Information Technology
April 2, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
ANGI
ANGI
Communication Services
April 2, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
The ODP Corp
ODP
Consumer Discretionary
