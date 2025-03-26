Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Cava Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Angi to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Cava Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) will replace Altair Engineering Inc. (NASD: ALTR) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 31. Siemens AG (XETR: SIE) acquired Altair Engineering in a deal completed today.
  • Angi Inc. (NASD: ANGI) will replace The ODP Corp. (NASD: ODP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, April 2. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent IAC Inc. (NASD: IAC) is spinning off its ownership interest in ANGI in a transaction expected to be completed on Tuesday, April 1. Post spin-off, IAC will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. The ODP Corp.'s market capitalization is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 31, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Cava Group

CAVA

Consumer Discretionary

March 31, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Altair Engineering

ALTR

Information Technology

April 2, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

ANGI

ANGI

Communication Services

April 2, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

The ODP Corp

ODP

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2025 PR Newswire
