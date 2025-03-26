S&P Dow Jones Indices: Cava Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Angi to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600:

Cava Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) will replace Altair Engineering Inc. (NASD: ALTR) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 31. Siemens AG (XETR: SIE) acquired Altair Engineering in a deal completed today.

Angi Inc. (NASD: ANGI) will replace The ODP Corp. (NASD: ODP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, April 2. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent IAC Inc. (NASD: IAC) is spinning off its ownership interest in ANGI in a transaction expected to be completed on Tuesday, April 1. Post spin-off, IAC will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. The ODP Corp.'s market capitalization is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector March 31, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Cava Group CAVA Consumer Discretionary March 31, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Altair Engineering ALTR Information Technology April 2, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition ANGI ANGI Communication Services April 2, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion The ODP Corp ODP Consumer Discretionary

