California Governor Gavin Newsom has expedited BayWa re's 300 MW Cornucopia Hybrid agrivoltaic project, streamlining judicial review and cutting permitting delays. From pv magazine USA California Govermor Gavin Newsom fast-tracked a 300 MW solar-plus-storage agrivoltaic project with sheep grazing alongside the installation. Newsom certified BayWa re's Cornucopia Hybrid project using SB 7, a bill passed in 2021 that allows the governor to certify eligible clean energy and green housing projects for judicial streamlining under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), and SB 149, passed ...

