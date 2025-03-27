Researchers have utilized measured data from a small energy community on a Finnish university campus to simulate its operation under various control strategies. The first control strategy prioritizes the use of heat pumps, while the second prioritizes price. Total costs were reduced by up to 25% with the second option. A research group led by scientists from Finland's Aalto University has analyzed the impact of two control strategies on energy usage and costs in a small energy community. The system comprises a low-temperature heating network powered by a dual-source heat pump (DSHP) and a district ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...