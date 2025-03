RX Japan Ltd.: A Triumph for Renewable Energy SMART ENERGY WEEK [February] concluded with great success

TOKYO, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RX Japan Ltd. Organizes Smart Energy Week gathers a full range of renewable energy technologies such as hydrogen and fuel cells, solar power, rechargeable batteries, smart grids, wind power, biomass, zero-emission thermal power generation, etc. Smart Energy Week is an exhibition where the latest technologies, information, and people gather to accelerate business in the energy industry.

SMART ENERGY WEEK [February]'s value was also proven indelible as it gathers both local and international stakeholders in the industry to continue pushing the envelope, share market insights, and set the course for the future of renewables.

SMART ENERGY WEEK - Figures

1,492 leading exhibitors at the forefront of the industry.

68,840 visitors from the renewable energy sector.

195 conferences were held, sharing the latest industry insights and technological advancements.

Exhibitors represented more than 39 countries and regions, while visitors came from over 67 countries and regions. Notably, representatives from Australia, South Korea,Germany,Finlandand Singapore participated in SMART ENERGY WEEK [February], actively engaging with the dynamic renewable energy community.

Recharge for the Next Editions

SMART ENERGY WEEK and the Green Transformation Week are held 3 times a year, delivering renewable energy innovations year-round.

TOKYO[Autumn]:Sep. 17 (Wed) - Sep. 19 (Fri), 2025 at Makuhari Messe, Japan.

OSAKA:Nov. 19 (Wed) - Nov. 21 (Fri), 2025 at INTEX Osaka, Japan.

TOKYO[Spring]:Mar. 17 (Tue) - Mar. 19 (Thu), 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.

Why Choose the Japanese Market?

1. Stable Market Environment

Japan has a relatively stable political environment, making it an ideal country for business and trade. Once a company enters the Japanese market, it can establish a highly stable and long-term trade relationship.

2. Promising Renewable Energy Market

Although Japan has a relatively small land area, it ranks among the top countries in solar power installation capacity. Despite its limited flat land, the installed solar capacity on these areas is twice that of Germany, which ranks second.

Exhibitor spaces are very limited, so it is encouraged for businesses to secure their spots as early as they can to maximize event benefits and secure success ahead of competitors.

