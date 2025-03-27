Waaree Energies will soon inaugurate its 5. 4 GW state-of-the-art solar cell manufacturing plant in Chikhli, India. From pv magazine India Waaree Energies will inaugurate its 5. 4 GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Chikhli, Navsari, Gujarat, on March 29. The company has begun commercial production from a 1. 4 GW monocrystalline PERC (mono PERC) solar cell line, the first phase of its planned 5. 4 GW capacity. India's largest solar cell manufacturing facility, the Chikhli plant will add 4 GW of high-efficiency TOPCon solar cell production in its next phase. Waaree Energies said the facility ...

