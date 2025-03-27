

The founder of Grupo Zeta implements an integral strategy that seeks operational efficiency, emissions reduction and social compromise throughout Latin America. The energy industry is experiencing one of the most relevant moments of transformation in recent decades. Faced with disruptions such as climate change, regulatory oversight and the need for equity in access to energy, Zeta Gas, under the direction of Miguel Zaragoza Sources, has adopted a clear focus: leading a responsible energy transition without losing sight of the social impact, viability of technology and economic sustainability.

This model does not respond to trends, but rather to a deep business conviction that has guided Zaragoza. Sources from the beginnings of the company: energy must be safe, efficient, accessible and respectful with its surroundings. Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes: An energetic vision with environmental compromise For more than a decade, Zeta Gas has incorporated technologies aimed at reducing its environmental impact, improving the efficiency of its operations and strengthening an internal culture based on sustainability.

Within the adopted medicines you can find: Renovation of fleets with low-emission vehicles and smart tracking systems.

Automate processes on storage plants to minimize leaks and optimize the use of resources.

Implementation of real-time monitoring systems, which allows you to supervise and adjust critical parameters with precision. These actions have allowed the company to align itself with international energy efficiency standards, without losing its competitiveness or presence in the market.

"We must not choose between growth or sustainability. It must build a model where both can coexist", stated Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes. Concrete actions with regional impact The energy transition in Zeta Gas is not limited to the technical sphere. It also includes concrete projects in the communities where the company operates. From Guatemala to Panama, passing through Mexico and other regions of Central America, the company has pushed: Educational programs on the safe and efficient use of LP gas.

Social subsidies to guarantee access to clean energy in vulnerable areas.

Campaigns for reforestation and environmental awareness, actively integrating local communities. These initial steps reflect the complete focus of Zaragoza Sources: an energetic transition with a human heart. Balance between innovation, operations and sustainability Unlike models that solely prioritize the technological aspect, the focus of Zeta Gas is multidimensional.

Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes has been able to balance innovation with operational stability and territorial development, demonstrating that sustainability is not an obstacle, but a strategic strategy.

This model has been consolidated in countries such as Honduras, Costa Rica and El Salvador, where the company has developed efficient logistics centers, respectful of the surrounding environment and local employees. A leader with a vision of the future Energy transition requires real leadership. Not only because of its ability to implement technologies, but also because of the decision to move away from the wider area, anticipate scenarios and build a model that benefits people, the planet and the company equally.

In this sense, Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes demonstrated that it is possible to lead a transformation process without losing coherence with the fundamental values that have guided the company for more than 60 years.

