Focus Graphite, Inc.: Focus Graphite Establishes U.S. Storage and Shipping Hub to Better Service American Partners and Clients

The move serves to enhance and improve accessibility of material samples to accelerate qualification and testing for U.S. Industry and government partners

Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX.V:FMS)(OTCQB:FCSMF)(FSE:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the establishment of a dedicated U.S. storage and shipping facility for graphite samples located at 6953 15 St E, Sarasota, Florida. This strategic move is designed to enhance the accessibility of Focus Graphite's high-grade and purity graphite material for U.S.-based clients, including key industry, academia, and government partners.

With growing demand from the defense, energy, and battery sectors, having material readily available within the U.S. will streamline distribution, improve logistical efficiencies, and facilitate closer collaboration with testing and development partners. The Sarasota facility will enable Focus Graphite to better support its ongoing target engagements with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Defense (DOD), battery anode producers, and military contractors as they work toward securing reliable domestic sources of critical minerals.

"The U.S. is accelerating its push to reduce dependence on foreign sources of critical minerals, particularly graphite, which is essential for battery, long duration energy storage, and defense applications," said Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite. "Establishing this storage and shipping hub in Florida allows us to directly support American industry and government partners with faster, more efficient access to our material."

In January 2025, the American Active Anode Material Producers ("AAAMP"), a coalition of graphite producers, welcomed the preliminary determination by the International Trade Commission (ITC) that China's low-cost graphite exports have materially hindered the development of a domestic graphite industry. This decision aligns with the latest U.S. government policy direction, including President Donald Trump's recently announced Executive Order, Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production. The order seeks to enhance national and economic security by reducing reliance on foreign mineral imports, particularly from China.

As one of North America's most advanced graphite development companies, Focus Graphite is well-positioned to contribute to this strategic shift. The Company's Lac Knife Project in Québec hosts one of the highest-grade and purity graphite deposits globally, with a 27-year mine life and significant potential to supply the growing North American market.

By proactively establishing a U.S. distribution presence, Focus Graphite reinforces its commitment to supporting American industry with secure, high-quality graphite supply for energy storage, military, and industrial applications.

About Focus Graphite Inc.

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced materials company developing sustainable mining and technology innovations. At the heart of our operations is the Lac Knife flake graphite deposit, known for its high purity and grade-ideal for applications in the military, defense, and green energy revolutions. Currently advancing through Canada's mine permitting process, Focus Graphite is on the verge of transforming this resource into a viable supplier of critical mineral.

Our proprietary, environmentally sustainable processing technologies ensure a green, chemical-free pathway from mine to market. The Company's proprietary silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite patent technology is aimed at improving battery performance. We specialize in producing advanced, high-purity graphite materials tailored for diverse industries, including EV batteries, military applications, and high-tech manufacturing.

Focus Graphite's commitment extends beyond resource extraction-we are actively seeking partnerships with industry leaders, academic institutions, and government bodies to try and accelerate the commercialization of advanced materials and technologies derived from our flagship project. As a proud Canadian company, we are dedicated to contributing to North America's secure and sustainable critical minerals supply chain.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit https://focusgraphite.com/.

Investors Contact:

Dean Hanisch

CEO, Focus Graphite Inc.

dhanisch@focusgraphite.com

613-612-6060

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the establishment and operation of the U.S. storage and shipping facility, its expected benefits for clients, the Company's engagement with U.S. government agencies and contractors, the potential impacts of U.S. government policy changes, and the Company's business objectives, plans, and strategies.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

