Ikegami Integrates intoPIX JPEG XS into IPX-100, for High-Quality, Low-Bandwidth SMPTE 2110 IP production.

intoPIX, a pioneer in low-complexity mezzanine compression, enhances Ikegami's IPX-100, enabling low-latency, seamless IP video transport over IP with JPEG XS. This collaboration strengthens IP-based production workflows by reducing bandwidth needs while maintaining pristine, uncompressed-quality video.

The Ikegami IPX-100 connects Unicam XE and HD cameras to SMPTE ST 2110 networks, enabling a smooth IP transition while maintaining baseband workflows. Its SMPTE hybrid fiber optic support ensures stable connections and remote camera power.

Leveraging intoPIX's SMPTE ST 2110-22 JPEG XS technology, the IPX-100 now supports visually lossless video compression with imperceptible latency, making remote production over IP more efficient than ever. With selectable compression levels, users can optimize bandwidth usage while preserving image quality, allowing for seamless 4K/UHD transport over 1GbE or 10GbE networks.

Why Choose JPEG XS Over Uncompressed Video in ST 2110?

Cuts Bandwidth Costs - Transmit pristine-quality video with a fraction of the bandwidth.

- Transmit pristine-quality video with a fraction of the bandwidth. Near-Zero Latency - Microsecond-level compression ensures real-time performance for live production.

- Microsecond-level compression ensures real-time performance for live production. ST 2110 Compatible - Fully interoperable with existing IP workflows thanks to SMPTE 2110-22

- Fully interoperable with existing IP workflows thanks to SMPTE 2110-22 Lower Infrastructure Needs - Enables high-resolution transport over cost-effective 1GbE and 10GbE networks, instead of 100GbE or more.

"JPEG XS in the IPX-100 reinforces our commitment to delivering broadcasters advanced, efficient, and future-proof IP solutions," said Hiroshi Akiyama, Deputy Division Director for Sales and Marketing at Ikegami. "This technology ensures that our customers can transition to IP workflows while maintaining exceptional quality and reliability."

"We are thrilled to bring the benefits of JPEG XS to Ikegami's solutions," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media, Entertainment Group at intoPIX This integration shows how JPEG XS revolutionizes ST 2110 workflows, delivering unmatched quality, efficiency, and cost savings."

Experience JPEG XS in Action at NAB 2025-Visit intoPIX's and Ikegami Booths!

To learn more about JPEG XS and its benefits for ST 2110 workflows, visit intoPIX at NAB, Booth N2452 (North Hall) or Ikegami Booth (N1539).

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K, or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

www.intopix.com

About Ikegami

Ikegami is a leading supplier of high-quality professional broadcast equipment. The Ikegami name is recognized globally for state-of-the-art television cameras, medical cameras and CCTV equipment. World-class CMOS imagery, 4K and 8K technology, multi-format flexibility and unparalleled customer support define the Ikegami experience for users in broadcast, sports venues, mobile production, houses of worship, education, corporate and many more applications.

www.ikegami.de

