Hurom Juicers Earn Top Ratings from Germany's Haus & Garten Test Magazine

#1 in Usability, Build Quality, and Safety

Praised for Exceptional Juice Quality, Easy Handling, and Hassle-Free Cleaning

SEOUL, South Korea, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurom's H310A and H320N have been named the best juicers and recognized as top-performing models in a recent evaluation by Germany's highly regarded lifestyle magazine, Haus & Garten Test.

A trusted resource for consumers, Haus & Garten Test provides expert reviews to guide purchasing decisions. The publication awarded first place to Hurom's H310A and H320N which received high marks in every category including usability, build quality, and safety.

In its fifth issue in 2024, the magazine's experts evaluated the Hurom's H310A and H320N juicers, stating that they can produce top-quality juice, are easy to use, simple to disassemble for cleaning. They also highlighted that fresh juice helps maximize the intake of essential vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables.

The H310A features Hurom's cutting-edge Multi-Screw technology, delivering premium juicing performance in a sleek, minimalist design. It is more than 50% smaller and lighter than previous models, making it ideal for smaller households and efficient storage. Despite its compact size, it retains the full functionality of a high-performance juicer, enabling users to create juices, smoothies, and nut milks using low-temp, low-speed technology, which minimizes nutrient loss.

The H320N is tailored for international consumers who demand refined, high-quality juice. Equipped with a Mega Hopper and a fine-mesh filter, this model produces clear, silky-smooth juice with a rich, full-bodied taste. Designed for effortless juicing of large quantities of fruits and vegetables, the H320N delivers a seamless juicing experience with superior extraction power.

Hurom CEO Jaewon Kim expressed his appreciation for the recognition, stating, "We are honored that Hurom juicers have been recognized as top-tier products in Germany. This achievement reaffirms our dedication to ongoing innovation, ensuring that people around the world can easily incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into their daily diet for a healthier lifestyle."

In addition to the Haus & Garten Test recognition, Hurom was also honored at the Kitchen Innovation Award 2025 during Germany's Ambiente trade fair in February. Through expert and consumer voting, the E50ST and E30ST juicers earned awards in four key categories: functionality, consumer convenience, product excellence, and quality. This marks Hurom's eighth consecutive win at the globally recognized Kitchen Innovation Awards.

