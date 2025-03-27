Soft2Bet reflects on eight years of leadership and philanthropy in new film featuring CEO Uri Poliavich

SLIEMA, Malta, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Soft2Bet released an exclusive film highlighting the inspiring eight-year journey of its founder and CEO, Uri Poliavich, and his team of industry pioneers. The film reveals their vision and innovative path, shaping the company's future, illustrating how Poliavich drives business success while championing educational and philanthropic initiatives. The story underscores Poliavich's philosophy that "charity drives business."

Uri Poliavich remarked: "I remember the feeling of hunger the most, not just hunger as a kid, but the hunger to change your life."

Eight years ago, Soft2Bet launched from a modest office before swiftly expanding into an international company headquartered in Malta. Initially a B2C brand reliant on third-party solutions, the company rapidly evolved, developing proprietary technology and emerging as a leading global provider of both B2C and B2B services. Today, Soft2Bet manages multiple premium brands and holds over 16 licenses worldwide.

Innovation, platform development, and motivational engineering form the core of the company's DNA, shaping the creation of its Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA). MEGA has become an industry-leading gamification solution that redefines entertainment and user engagement in the gambling sector.

Hungry for Change, Built to Lead

Reflecting on his upbringing in Soviet Ukraine, Poliavich credits his drive for meaningful change as a catalyst for Soft2Bet's mission. His vision integrates innovation and purpose, continually setting new industry benchmarks. Poliavich explained: "In the last couple of years, we've been incredibly successful, bringing the innovative solutions our customers are looking for. We will continue to follow technological trends such as AI, content preference, and algorithms to grow our market share and attract new customers."

This commitment to continuous improvement powered MEGA's success, enabling operators to enhance customer retention, engagement, and overall user experience through data-driven insights and high-quality content. Today, Soft2Bet's turnkey solutions operate successfully across active global markets, pioneering offerings that transform the iGaming landscape.

Soft2Bet: Driving Business Through Philanthropy and Purposeful Giving

Driven by passion and an open mindset, Poliavich extends entrepreneurship into philanthropy. In 2020, inspired by his wife, he founded The Yael Foundation to expand educational opportunities within Jewish communities. The foundation supports over 100 educational projects, including kindergartens, Sunday schools, and special education initiatives in 37 countries, impacting 13,500 children globally.

Further expanding its vision, Soft2Bet launched Soft2Bet Invest, a $50M fund targeting growth-stage and mature companies in iGaming and casual gaming sectors, employing advanced technologies such as AI, unique traffic-generation methods, and user-experience innovations, underscoring Soft2Bet's commitment to innovation and social responsibility.

About Soft2Bet

Soft2Bet is a leading iGaming turnkey solutions provider that delivers high-quality products and services for online gambling operators. The company is known for its Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), proven to enhance retention and engagement. Soft2Bet has deployed numerous successful iGaming brands and holds more than 16 global licenses.

About the "Yael Foundation"

The YAEL FOUNDATION was created in 2020 by Jewish philanthropists Yael and Uri Poliavich, relying on their vision of the global Jewish community as one family bound by shared values and a commitment to mutual support.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/plus/the-yael-foundation-a-commitment-to-culture-and-innovation

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650833/Soft2Bet_New_Film.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soft2bet-reflects-on-eight-years-of-leadership-and-philanthropy-in-new-film-featuring-ceo-uri-poliavich-302412345.html