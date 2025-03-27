I-care is proud to announce a major step forward in its strategic development with the acquisition of SDT International, a long-established Belgian company and pioneer in the field of ultrasonic predictive maintenance. This merger, called 'Harmonising Waves', brings together two complementary areas of expertise to serve a common ambition: to redefine global standards in predictive maintenance.

This acquisition strengthens Belgium's position as the epicentre of innovation in predictive maintenance. SDT International, founded in 1975, brings to the I-care group its expertise in ultrasound technology, its worldwide distribution network and its philosophy based on the values of respect, flexibility and simplicity. The company will retain its historic headquarters in Forest and its operational autonomy, while benefiting from synergies with the I-care group.

A strategic alliance for customers and technologies

This merger marks a significant turning point for I-care customers. From now on, a single platform, I-see, will integrate complementary vibration and ultrasonic predictive maintenance technologies. This centralised solution will greatly simplify the customer experience by providing a single tool for detecting anomalies, optimising equipment performance, managing energy efficiency and controlling lubrication.

From a technological point of view, vibration and ultrasound two key disciplines in predictive maintenance are now combined on the same platform. This combination will provide an even finer and more accurate analysis of industrial assets, setting a new benchmark in asset performance management.

This acquisition was funded entirely from equity, demonstrating I-care's financial strength and commitment to investing in strategic initiatives to strengthen its role as a global leader in the field.

"This strategic alliance is an important milestone for I-care, reinforcing our role as a global leader and demonstrating our commitment to technological excellence and customer service, said Fabrice Brion, CEO of I-care.

"Joining the I-care group in this year of SDT International's 50th anniversary is a symbolic way of honouring the work of my grandfather and father, who built this company with passion and determination," says Benoît Degraeve, CEO of SDT International.

This decision is more than just a strategic one: it further positions Belgium as the centre of maintenance expertise for the two world-renowned companies. It's a commitment of which both CEOs are deeply proud.

"I am convinced that by combining the intelligence and skills of our teams, we will be able to accelerate the development of even more innovative solutions. In an ever-changing world, this shared commitment will enable us to help manufacturers improve their performance while meeting current and future environmental challenges," says Benoît Degraeve, CEO of SDT International.

Renewed governance that respects history

This merger is accompanied by structural changes in the management, while respecting the heritage, values and continuity of SDT International. André Degraeve, an emblematic figure of the company, is taking a well-deserved retirement, while maintaining an office in Forest and an observer role on the Board of Directors of SDT International. Benoît Degraeve remains CEO of SDT International and his sister, Pauline Degraeve, is a Director and CHRO. Allan Rienstra will also retain his responsibilities as a director of the company. Fabrice Brion, co-founder and CEO of I-care, becomes Chairman of the Board of SDT International.

This partnership is based on a shared vision and the pooling of resources, particularly in R&D, production and administration. This collaboration will enable the I-care Group to accelerate innovation, increase production capacity and offer solutions that are even better adapted to customer needs.

About I-care

The I-care Group is the market leader in predictive maintenance, monitoring hundreds of thousands of industrial machines worldwide. Our mission is to change the way the world works. Our AI and data-driven solutions predict industrial failures months or even years before they occur. Thanks to I-care, machines around the world are safer, more productive and more sustainable. Founded in 2004 in Mons, Belgium, I-care has more than 850 employees, 36 offices in 16 countries (Asia-Pacific, EMEA and the United States) and customers in more than 55 countries. I-care was named EY Company of the Year 2020 in Belgium.

About SDT International

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Forest, Belgium, SDT International is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of ultrasonic instrumentation for energy conservation and condition monitoring solutions, offering cutting-edge technologies to meet the diverse needs of industry.

