eDreams ODIGEO (hereinafter, 'The Company'), the world's leading travel subscription platform, which has achieved fourfold growth in subscriber base in just 3 years, today welcomed strong investor support following the partial sale of Permira's stake in the Company. Permira has notified the Company that it has successfully placed 7.4 million ordinary shares at €7.55, representing 5.8% of the Company's share capital.

The transaction received strong investor demand, reflecting widespread confidence in eDreams ODIGEO's excellent performance and growth trajectory. Notably, eDreams ODIGEO has delivered 46% CAGR in Cash EBITDA over the last three years and placed the Company on track to meet its self-set fiscal year 2025 targets of €180 million cash EBITDA and 7.25 million subscribers.

This development enhances the free float of the Company's shares, paving the way for broader investor participation and enhanced liquidity.

Recognising the opportunity to reinforce shareholder value and demonstrating the confidence in meeting the new future self-set targets announced at the Capital Markets Day on 31 January 2025, eDreams ODIGEO actively participated in the transaction by repurchasing 2.6 million shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. This initiative underscores the Company's commitment to optimizing its capital structure and delivering sustainable long-term value to its shareholders.

For the past fifteen years Permira has been a very supportive shareholder, playing a key role in eDreams ODIGEO's growth and its transformation into a successful subscription-based business.

Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO said: "We are very pleased with the exceptional demand and strong support from investors who share our vision for the future of eDreams ODIGEO. This transaction broadens our shareholder base, paves the way for enhanced liquidity of our shares and clearly demonstrates our position as an attractive investment opportunity. The market's enthusiasm is a testament to the value we are creating and the strength of our strategic direction."

"We are immensely grateful to Permira for their support and partnership over the last fifteen years, always exceptional shareholders greatly contributing to our successful transition into a subscription-based model."

Benoît Vauchy, Partner of Permira said: "eDreams ODIGEO is an exceptional business with significant growth potential and a world-class management team. We are proud to have supported the Company during its transformation into a subscription-based leader and remain confident in its bright future. This transaction reflects the remarkable performance of eDreams ODIGEO and the significant value it has delivered and continues to deliver."

