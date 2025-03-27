LSL Property Services (LSL) has published its preliminary results for the year ended December 2024. On a like-for-like basis these show strong growth in revenue and earnings, reflecting the success of the strategic transformation of the group over the past two years. This has created a simpler group structure, with structurally higher margins, better able to deliver more consistent performance across market cycles. The company expects to deliver further earnings growth in the current year.

