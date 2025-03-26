CEMATRIX Corporation: CEMATRIX Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSX: CEMX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of cellular concrete in North America announced the release of its consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

"We are proud of our achievements this year, which represent the second-best financial performance in the Company's history," said Randy Boomhour, President and CEO of CEMATRIX. "The timing of when our scopes of work start within large projects has a material and significant impact on our financial results. These delays are always out of our control. The delayed start of several key projects in 2024 materially impacted our overall results for the year resulting in lower revenues compared to 2023. Despite the lower revenues, we improved margins and reduced costs which help us deliver a strong adjusted EBITDA result for the year. In addition, as a direct result of our strong financial performance, we also generated our best ever positive cashflow from operations for the year."

"Our focus remains and will always be on serving our customers. Our Company will continue to grow as we provide quality, on-time, on budget cellular concrete solutions to our customers geotechnical needs. This is what drives growth and will ultimately increase the value of the Company for all stakeholders," continued Mr. Boomhour.

"Our balance sheet remains healthy and is in a great position to support our growth strategy. Our cash balance is strong at $9.9 million. We continue to delever our balance sheet and now have only $1.1 million in long term debt, which will be repaid in 2025. CEMATRIX is in a strong financial position to execute on its strategy," stated Ms. Marie-Josée Cantin, CFO of CEMATRIX.

"I have never been more excited or more optimistic about the future of CEMATRIX as I am right now. 2024 was a very good year. We have now turned attention to delivering on our commitments for our customers and for our stakeholders for 2025. We expect that the first quarter of 2025 will be slow and below last year. We are still forecasting that 2025 will be the best year in the history of the Company," concluded Mr. Boomhour.

The following are the business and financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full year:

Business highlights for the quarter:

Announced $6.2 million in new contracts (October 24, 2024)

Announced the retirement of Jeff Kendrick (December 2, 2024)

Announced Randy Boomhour has been named President and Chief Executive Officer (December 2, 2024)



Business highlights subsequent to the quarter:

Announced $5.8 million in new contracts (February 10, 2025)

Announced $5.4 million in new contracts (March 19, 2025)

Summary financial results:

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, ($millions) 2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change % Revenue 10.4 19.6 (9.2) (47%) 35.4 53.3 (17.9) (34%) Gross Margin 3.0 5.4 (2.4) (44%) 9.4 11.9 (2.5) (21%) Gross Margins % 29% 27% 2% -- 27% 22% 5% -- SG&A 2.4 3.0 (0.6) (20%) 8.9 9.1 (0.2) (2%) Operating Income 0.6 2.4 (1.8) (75%) 0.5 2.8 (2.3) (82%) Adjusted EBITDA 1.4 2.9 (1.5) (52%) 3.3 4.9 (1.6) (33%) Cashflow from Operations 2.6 2.8 (0.2) (7%) 4.9 0.5 4.4 880%

Cashflow from Operations is after working capital adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The Company defines and provides the calculation for adjusted EBITDA in its MD&A.

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site. Cellular concrete is a flowable, self-leveling, cement-based material with insulating properties. CEMATRIX provides customers with cost effective, innovative solutions to tough geotechnical construction challenges.

Applications for cellular concrete include lightweight engineered fill, MSE & retaining wall fill, lightweight insulating road subbase, flowable self compacting fill, pipe & culvert abandonments, tunnel & annular grout, tunnel & shaft backfills, underwater / tremie fills, and shallow utility & foundation insulation.

CEMATRIX is an early-stage growth Company with significant revenue, positive EBITDA, positive cashflow from operations, a very healthy balance sheet, and a strong team in place. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiaries include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. ("CCI"), Chicago based MixOnSite USA Inc. ("MOS") and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout Company ("PIGCO'). For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

