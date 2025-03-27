VORTEX ENERGY CORP: Vortex Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) ("Vortex" or the "Company") announces, further to its news release dated March 20, 2025, that the consolidation of its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation") will have a record date of April 1, 2025.

The Company currently has 82,810,561 Common Shares issued and outstanding, and following the Consolidation, will have approximately 8,281,056 Common Shares issued and outstanding, prior to rounding of fractional Common Shares. No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the proposed Consolidation. Any fractional Common Shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up in the case of a fractional interest that is one-half (1/2) of a Common Share or greater, or rounded down in the case of a fractional interest that is less than one-half (1/2) of a Common Share, to the nearest whole number of Common Shares, and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional Common Shares rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share.

The Company's Common Shares will commence trading on post-Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange at Market open on April 1, 2025. The new CUSIP number for the post-Consolidation Common Shares will be 92905D203 and the new ISIN number will be CA92905D2032. The name of the Company and trading symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation.

A letter of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company holding physical certificates. All registered shareholders with physical certificates will be required to send their certificates representing pre-consolidation Common Shares along with a completed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. A copy of the letter of transmittal will be posted on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Shareholders of the Company without physical share certificates do not need to take any action with respect to the Consolidation, as they will automatically receive a new DRS advice representing the post-Consolidation Common Shares.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinsons River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinsons River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also currently advancing its Fire Eye Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, a region renowned for its uranium deposits.

