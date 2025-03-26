Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation: Greenland Technologies Fiscal Full Year 2024 Net Income Surges to $15.15 Million

Fiscal Full Year 2024 Operating Expenses Reduced by 28% YoY; Earnings Per Share Jumps to $1.03 Per Basic and Diluted Share From a Loss of $1.20 Per Basic and Diluted Share

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland " or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal full year ended December 31, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights

Greenland reduced its operating expenses 28%, to $9.9 million for the fiscal full year 2024, compared to $13.8 million for the fiscal full year 2023, demonstrating a strong commitment to cost efficiency.

Income from operations increased 17%, reaching $12.59 million for the fiscal full year 2024, up from $10.8 million for the fiscal full year 2023, driven by lower operating expenses and enhanced operational performance.

The Company achieved net income of $15.15 million for the fiscal full year 2024, increased from a net loss of $25.02 million for the fiscal full year 2023.

Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Greenland Technologies, commented, "While we were impacted by broader market and economic challenges along with our customers, we are definitely encouraged by the relative stability of our revenue and resiliency of our business. We achieved an impressive rebound in profitability, delivering net income of $1.03 per basic and diluted share for the fiscal full year 2024, compared to a loss of $1.20 per basic and diluted share for the fiscal full year 2023, as we work to accelerate more widespread commercialization of our vehicles and product lines. We have both expanded and diversified our product line, which we believe is an important step to strengthen our market position and ability to support customers. In addition to transmission systems and integrated powertrains, our portfolio of electric industrial heavy equipment now includes a wide array of all-electric clean and sustainable alternatives to traditional heavy-emission systems in the industrial heavy equipment industry under the Company's HEVI brand."

"We have now successfully launched seven industrial heavy equipment models, with strong enthusiasm from customers and ecosystem partners. I am also excited to report that HEVI developed and is now selling an exciting new line of direct current ("DC") mobile charging solutions that are designed for easy, flexible and cost-effective charging integration to support a DC-powered electric vehicle fleet at any powered work site. We believe these solutions will create a seamless adoption of HEVI's electric heavy equipment or any compatible DC-powered EV into any existing fleet operation, while creating another revenue stream for the HEVI business. In addition, we believe our manufacturing process is now contributing to greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Specifically, a combination of modern operational and management systems, advanced manufacturing equipment, experienced manufacturing know-how, skilled workforce, and flexible manufacturing system allows us to shorten the time to market for new products. Moreover, the combination allows us to timely adjust product lines in anticipation of changes in market demands, as we drive growth and build greater value for all shareholders."

Jing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of Greenland Technologies, commented, "Our team quickly adjusted to the broader market volatility and took decisive steps to ensure the Company's financial strength and market position. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuation, our revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 decreased by approximately 5.6% compared to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, while we reduced operating expenses by 28% for the fiscal full year 2024. This helped us achieve a remarkable turnaround, with net income of $15.15 million for the fiscal full year 2024 compared to a loss of $25.02 million for the fiscal full year 2023. We remain committed to further strengthening our balance sheet as we continue to invest in our product roadmap, revenue generation capabilities and customer support, to achieve Greenland's long-term strategic objectives."

Fiscal Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Greenland's revenue decreased by approximately $6.39 million, or approximately 7.1%, to approximately $83.94 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, from approximately $90.33 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuation, our revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 decreased by approximately 5.6% compared to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in revenue was primarily a result of the decrease of approximately $6.17 million in the Company's sales volume of transmission products for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The total cost of goods sold decreased by approximately $4.35 million, or approximately 6.6%, to approximately $61.41 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, from approximately $65.76 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Cost of goods sold decreased in fiscal year 2024 compared to fiscal year 2023 due to the decrease in our sales volume.

Gross profit decreased by approximately $2.04 million, or 8.3%, to approximately $22.53 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, from approximately $24.58 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. For the fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Greenland's gross margin was approximately 26.8% and 27.2%, respectively. The decrease in gross profit in fiscal year 2024 compared to fiscal year 2023 was primarily due to the decrease in our sales volume.

Total operating expenses were $9.94 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 28.0% from $13.80 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to a decrease in the after-sales service fees, research and development expenses and allowance for credit losses in fiscal year 2024 compared to fiscal year 2023.

Income from operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $12.59 million, representing an increase of approximately $1.81 million, from approximately $10.78 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Net income was approximately $15.15 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, representing an increase of approximately $40.17 million, from the net loss of approximately $25.02 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Net income per basic and diluted share was $1.03 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a loss of $1.20 per basic and diluted share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, Greenland had approximately $6.66 million of cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of approximately $16.32 million, or 71.02%, as compared to approximately $22.98 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease of cash and cash equivalents was mainly due to an increase in short term investment, as compared to that as of December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, Greenland had approximately $1.95 million of restricted cash, a decrease of approximately $3.26 million, or 62.51%, as compared to approximately $5.21 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease of restricted cash was due to a decrease in notes payable.

As of December 31, 2024, Greenland had approximately $15.80 million of accounts receivables, a decrease of approximately $1.55 million, or 8.96%, as compared to approximately $17.35 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in accounts receivables was due to the decrease in our sales volume.

Greenland's net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $13.34 million and $2.45 million for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to the success of Greenland's business execution, ability to unlock shareholder value or its ability to grow its business as an integrated company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023 (AUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)





For the years ended

December 31,





2024



2023

Revenues

$ 83,944,661



$ 90,333,240

Cost of goods sold



61,411,693





65,757,237

Gross profit



22,532,968





24,576,003

Selling expenses



2,148,659





2,319,835

General and administrative expenses



4,853,768





6,052,541

Research and development expenses



2,936,399





5,424,400

Total operating expenses

$ 9,938,826



$ 13,796,776

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

$ 12,594,142



$ 10,779,227

Interest income



864,390





143,094

Interest expense



(84,243)





(250,410)

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant, equipment



5,863





(31,072)

Impairment for investments



-





(300,000)

Change in fair value of the warrant liability



1,746,382





1,398,774

Allowance for expected credit loss-related parties receivable



-





(34,462,992)

Remeasurement loss from change in functional currency



-





(2,490,646)

Government subsidies income



881,175





692,443

Other income



659,204





1,212,354

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 16,666,913



$ (23,309,228)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE



1,512,758





1,708,262

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 15,154,155



$ (25,017,490)

LESS: NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING

INTEREST



1,087,183





(9,138,374)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES

HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

$ 14,066,972



$ (15,879,116)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):



(1,218,261)





842,646

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attributable to Greenland

Technologies Holding Corporation and subsidiaries



(1,123,306)





247,625

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attributable to non-controlling

interest



(94,955)





595,021

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Greenland technologies holding

corporation and subsidiaries



12,943,666





(15,631,491)

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest



992,228





(8,543,353)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:



13,594,530





13,229,978

Basic and diluted



1.03





(1.20)



GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023 (AUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)





December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023 ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,659,142

$ 22,981,324 Restricted cash



1,952,653



5,208,063 Short Term Investment



18,535,354



2,818,068 Notes receivable



22,736,700



27,135,249 Accounts receivable, net



15,796,423



16,483,533 Inventories, net



23,378,090



24,596,795 Due from related parties-current, net



235,497



225,927 Advance to suppliers



1,810,157



288,578 Prepayments and other current assets



1,542,743



53,204 Total Current Assets

$ 92,646,759

$ 99,790,741













Non-current asset











Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net



13,140,534



13,698,997 Land use rights, net



3,269,999



3,448,505 Intangible assets



89,959



189,620 Deferred tax assets



426,485



256,556 Right-of-use assets



1,624,290



2,125,542 Fixed deposit



4,130,514



9,916,308 Other non-current assets



247,655



1,050,698 Total non-current assets

$ 22,929,436

$ 30,686,226 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 115,576,195

$ 130,476,967













Current Liabilities











Short-term bank loans

$ -

$ 3,042,296 Notes payable-bank acceptance notes



19,366,241



36,712,562 Accounts payable



23,102,944



25,272,528 Taxes payables



1,200,681



758,307 Customer deposits



328,873



137,985 Due to related parties



9,037,543



3,831,636 Other current liabilities



3,985,008



2,281,507 Lease liabilities



516,673



487,695 Total current liabilities

$ 57,537,963

$ 72,524,516













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities



1,167,941



1,684,614 Deferred revenue



1,263,180



1,529,831 Warrant liability



2,338,223



4,084,605 Total non-current liabilities

$ 4,769,344

$ 7,299,050 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 62,307,307

$ 79,823,566













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



-



- Shareholders' equity











Ordinary shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 13,594,530 and

13,594,530 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and

December 31, 2023.



-



- Additional paid-in capital



27,470,361



30,286,560 Statutory reserves



3,842,331



3,842,331 Retained earnings



32,602,105



18,535,133 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,707,100)



(2,583,794) Total shareholders' equity

$ 60,207,697

$ 50,080,230 Non-controlling interest



(6,938,809)



573,171 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 53,268,888

$ 50,653,401













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 115,576,195

$ 130,476,967

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation