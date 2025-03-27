Powersports Listings | Mergers & Acquisitions: MotoCity Powersports Sold to KG Powersports, LLC After 22 Years of Operation

Phoenix-based dealership transitions ownership, marking a significant milestone in the powersports industry.

MotoCity Powersports, a prominent powersports dealership in the Phoenix metro market, has been sold to KG Powersports, LLC, after 22 years of successful operation under the leadership of son and father, John Jenkins and Wade Jenkins. The transition of ownership marks a significant milestone in the powersports industry, with owners Allan Kaplan and James (Jimmy) Giese of KG Powersports, LLC. Jimmy serves as the onsite operator.

Closing day at MotoCity Powersports

From left: David Clay, Jimmy Giese, John Jenkins, Christina Jenkins, Evelyn Jenkins, Wade Jenkins, Mike Pate

MotoCity Powersports, established in 2003, has been a cornerstone of the Phoenix community, offering a wide range of powersports products from leading manufacturers such as Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Suzuki, KTM, Husqvarna, CFMoto, and Stark. The dealership has built a reputation for excellence, providing top-notch service and a vast selection of vehicles to enthusiasts and families alike.

The dealership operates from an impressive, purpose-built facility spanning approximately 21,000 square feet, situated on two acres of land. The facility includes a spacious 14,000 square foot showroom, which allows for the proper representation of all the dealership's brands. The facility is designed to provide a comfortable and inviting environment for customers, with ample space for both sales and service operations.

John Jenkins and Wade Jenkins, the outgoing owners, expressed their gratitude for the support and loyalty of their customers and employees over the years. "We are proud of what we have built at MotoCity Powersports," said John Jenkins. "It has been a labor of love, and we are confident that KG Powersports, LLC, will continue to provide the same level of service and commitment to the community that we have strived to maintain."

Jimmy Giese, the new onsite operator, is enthusiastic about the future of MotoCity Powersports. "We are honored to take the helm of such a well-respected dealership and proud to carry on with the name MotoCity Powersports," said Giese. "Our goal is to build on the strong foundation laid by John and Wade, and to continue to serve the Phoenix community with the same passion and dedication that has made MotoCity Powersports a leader in the industry."

The sale of MotoCity Powersports was facilitated by Powersports Listings M&A (PLMA). PLMA has been instrumental in dealership transactions for over 24 years, earning a reputation for professionalism, expertise, and a deep understanding of the powersports industry. The company's team of experienced advisors, including CEO Tom Macatee, President of Sales & Networking Jerry Szopinski, Chief Information Officer David Clay, and Vice President Mike Pate, have consistently delivered exceptional results for their clients.

Tom Macatee, Chief Executive Officer of Powersports Listings M&A, commented on the sale. "We are pleased to have played a role in the transition of MotoCity Powersports. The Jenkins family has built a remarkable business, and we are confident that KG Powersports, LLC, will continue to thrive under the leadership of Allan Kaplan and Jimmy Giese."

