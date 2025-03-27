Form Alloy: FormAlloy Nominated for Best 3D Printing Company 2025

This Recognition Highlights the Company's Leadership in Directed Energy Deposition (DED) and Laser Metal Deposition (LMD), Advancing Metal Additive Manufacturing With Automation and Real-Time Monitoring

FormAlloy Technologies, Inc. has been nominated for Best 3D Printing Company 2025 by the Santa Monica Daily Press. This recognition highlights the company's leadership in Directed Energy Deposition (DED) and laser metal deposition (LMD), advancing metal additive manufacturing with automation and real-time monitoring.

FormAlloy Metal 3D Printer



FormAlloy specializes in high-precision metal production. Its systems integrate laser technology, robotic welding, and multi-material deposition. Industries such as aerospace, defense, and energy rely on FormAlloy for durable, high-performance components.

"At FormAlloy, innovation and efficiency drive our work," said Melanie Lang, co-founder and CEO. "Our DEDSmart ® systems enable precise, low-waste manufacturing for complex structures."

FormAlloy's X & L-Series DEDSmart® systems set new standards in metal additive manufacturing. With closed-loop control, they ensure material integrity and dimensional accuracy. The ADF Alloy Development Feeder deposits up to 16 alloys or blends, expanding material options for specialized applications.

"Our team continuously enhances DED technology to meet the industry's highest standards," said Jeff Riemann, co-founder and CTO. "We design solutions that deliver strength, precision, and efficiency."

This nomination recognized FormAlloy's contributions to modern manufacturing. The company remains at the forefront of advanced production technologies by delivering precision, durability, and continuous innovation.

For more information, visit https://www.formalloy.com/.

SOURCE: Form Alloy

