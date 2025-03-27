Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that its Smash Burger brand Rosie's Burgers has secured a 5 store multi-unit agreement for the province of British Columbia. Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more.

Rosie's Burgers



"As we continue driving the organic growth of our brands, we are thrilled to welcome an experienced multi-unit franchisee to the Happy Belly family. This five-unit agreement for Rosie's Burgers is a significant milestone and serves as our market entrance into national expansion and our first foothold in the province of British Columbia. It exemplifies the strength of our brand and the confidence franchisees have in our long-term vision," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Rosie's Burgers has quickly established itself as a standout brand in the smash burger space, known for its quality, consistency, and exceptional customer experience. This agreement is a testament to the growing demand for the brand and the robust franchise model we've built to support scalable growth. This is the first 5 of 20 contractually committed units for British Columbia under our area development agreement. Lots of open ice in front of us, and I could not be more excited about the growth to come with site selection already underway."

Rosie's Burgers



"Beyond just expanding our footprint, this agreement highlights the strength of our franchise support system-from site selection and operational training to marketing and ongoing business development. We take pride in providing our franchisees with the tools and resources they need to succeed, and the commitment of a seasoned operator underscores the trust in our processes, people, and brand momentum."

"Our team's deep expertise in the burger category positions Rosie's Burgers for a strong and sustained growth trajectory in the years ahead. With 85 units contractually committed to in area development agreements across Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, the momentum behind the brand continues to build. Thanks to our experienced network of Area Developers across Canada, we are consistently securing both single-unit and multi-unit franchise agreements, reinforcing our ability to scale efficiently. A key driver of this success is Stephen Travers, who has played an instrumental role in franchise growth across multiple brands in our portfolio. With 22 years of experience and a proven track record of establishing dozens of locations in Western Canada, Stephen's leadership and execution skills are invaluable to our expansion strategy."

"Our asset-light franchise model enables Happy Belly to continue accelerating growth across all our brands. With a strong foundation, strategic leadership, and a dedicated franchise support system, we are well-positioned to drive sustained success in the Canadian QSR market. This is another step forward in our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's next great restaurant consolidator."



We are just getting started



About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Happy Belly Food Group



Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

