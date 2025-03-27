TrendForce says solar module, cell, and wafer prices will rise in the second quarter as China accelerates installations ahead of looming regulatory changes. It notes that prices are expected to decline in the third quarter as demand eases. Forthcoming changes to solar incentives in China are driving short-term demand and tightening supply, according to Taiwan-based consultancy TrendForce. Earlier this year, the Chinese government announced new solar and renewable energy pricing regulations that will eliminate fixed feed-in tariffs for solar installations starting in June. Analysts expect the policy ...

