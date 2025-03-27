Gold Medal Skier Andrew Kurka Will Join Netcracker at Telecom Networking and Fundraising Event in Vail, Colorado

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will return to Vail, Colorado from April 3-6 to continue its long-standing support of Adaptive Spirit. The annual event is a one-of-a-kind gathering that brings together members of the telecommunications industry and elite athletes to network and raise funds for the U.S. Paralympic Ski and Snowboard Team.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a number of activities during the event, including a Race Day on the slopes on Saturday, April 5. Netcracker is a Bronze Sponsor of the event and will host a tent at the bottom of the race course with refreshments. Adaptive Spirit participants can also hear insights from the industry, take part in a silent auction that directly benefits Team USA athletes and meet Andrew Kurka, a U.S. Paralympic gold medal downhill skier sponsored by Netcracker.

"It is an honor to be a part of Adaptive Spirit each year and spend time with our friend Andrew Kurka," said Sylvain Seignour, President of Netcracker. "We are looking forward to this unique networking opportunity that connects our industry with truly inspiring athletes."

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

