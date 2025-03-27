Anzeige
27.03.2025
Verdantis Launches Next-Gen AI Solutions to Transform Enterprise Master Data Management

Auto-Enrich AI and Auto-Spec AI Redefine Data Integrity, Enrichment, and Operational Efficiency

PRINCETON, N.J., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantis, a leader in AI-powered Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, announces the launch of Auto-Enrich AI and Auto-Spec AI, two cutting-edge autonomous AI agents designed to revolutionize data enrichment, normalization, and standardization for enterprises worldwide.

Verdantis Launches Next-Gen AI Solutions to Transform Enterprise Master Data Management (PRNewsfoto/Verdantis)

A Paradigm Shift in Enterprise Data Management

In asset intensive industries like Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemical, Food and Beverage Manufacturing and Building Materials, unstructured and siloed data poses significant challenges to operational efficiency and decision-making.

Verdantis' new AI Agents are designed to eliminate these bottlenecks, ensuring enterprises have accurate, reliable, and comprehensive data at their fingertips.

Auto-Spec AI: Structuring the Unstructured

Auto-Spec AI uses AI models trained on over 1-Billion data points to extract key attributes, units-of-measure, and product categories from raw, unstructured data. This allows businesses to:

  • Standardize Data: Ensure consistency across material and supplier records.
  • Optimize Procurement: Streamline planning with accurate, reliable data.

Auto-Enrich AI: Filling the Gaps

Auto-Enrich AI autonomously sources missing data by leveraging public and proprietary databases. The enriched data is seamlessly integrated into ERP systems, enhancing data reliability. This enables enterprises to optimize their inventory and take the necessary steps to manage obsolete material records.

A Milestone in AI-Driven Master Data Enrichment

"Auto-Enrich AI and Auto-Spec AI are game-changers for enterprises looking to overhaul their data strategy. As our first AI Agents, they mark a major step towards our vision of becoming an AI Super-Agent for Master Data Management," said Kumar Gaurav Gupta, CEO, Verdantis.

Designed for versatility, Auto-Enrich AI and Auto-Spec AI can be deployed as standalone solutions or as bolt-on enhancements to Verdantis' flagship platforms, Harmonize©and Integrity©. This flexibility empowers enterprises to optimize their data strategies without disrupting existing infrastructure.

Why It Matters

In today's data-driven world, accurate and complete master data is essential. Verdantis' solutions empower enterprises to:

  • Ensure Data Accuracy: Maintain reliable supplier and material records.
  • Smarter Decisions: Enable data-driven strategies with enriched insights.
  • Boost Efficiency: Streamline operations and reduce costs.

About Verdantis

Verdantis specializes in software solutions for MRO operations and supports global enterprises align, enhance, and derive insights from their data. By focusing on manufacturing, production, and supply chain data, Verdantis enables businesses to streamline operations and achieve their strategic goals.

Visit: www.verdantis.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651559/Verdantis_Launches_Next_Gen_AI.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/verdantis-launches-next-gen-ai-solutions-to-transform-enterprise-master-data-management-302412956.html

