AxiTrader Limited: Axi Select Celebrates Its Youngest $1,000,000 Funded Trader as 21-Year-Old Trader Achieves Top Milestone

SYDNEY, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the announcement of Axi Select's first two $1,000,000 funded traders, leading online FX and CFD broker Axi, has announced the program's third Pro M trader: 21-year-old trader, Kayan Freitas. This is a remarkable milestone for the broker's capital allocation program, redefining what's possible when a program is designed to unlock and maximise traders' full potential.

This is not the first time that Kayan has made his mark in the program. In January, he reached the Pro 500 stage, securing $500K in funding. Reflecting on his trading journey with Axi Select at the time, Kayan commented: "With Axi, I've never had a problem with any consistency rules or just hidden things to make you lose. Nothing. You really give us the freedom to just trade however we want, and this is what I appreciate a lot." One key factor behind his achievement in January was consistency, with Kayan emphasising that "It took me around nine months of consistent trading."

Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select, also shares his excitement for the program's latest success, noting, "As we've already said, trading is difficult, and whilst not everyone will reach the top, having a program designed to unlock and sharpen traders' full potential makes all the difference. Our third Pro M trader, Kayan, is just 21 years old, with only 3-4 years of trading experience. His remarkable achievement highlights the power of combining talent with a trader-centric program, demonstrating that with the right tools and support, traders can truly maximise their profit potential."

Just a few weeks ago, Axi Select announced its first two $1M funded traders, Francisco Quesada Godines and Daniel Gutiérrez Viñas. Launched in 2023, the program offers traders the opportunity to access capital funding up to $1,000,000 USD and earn up to 90% of their profits. Moreover, Axi Select traders benefit from $0 membership fees*, trading on a live account, unrestrictive trading conditions, an exclusive trading room, and more.

*Standard trading fees apply.

