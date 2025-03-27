DJ Travis Perkins plc - confirming date for publication of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins plc - confirming date for publication of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 27-March-2025 / 09:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 March 2025 Travis Perkins plc - confirming date for publication of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 Travis Perkins plc today confirms that the Group will be publishing its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 on 1 April 2025. Management will be hosting a presentation for sell-side analysts and investors at 8.30am with details available from the Travis Perkins investor relations team. A live listen-only webcast will also be provided with details of how to register on the Group's website https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk Enquiries: Travis Perkins FGS Global Matt Worster Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray +44 (0) 7990 088548 +44 (0) 207 251 3801 matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: NOR TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 380375 EQS News ID: 2107536 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2107536&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2025 05:53 ET (09:53 GMT)