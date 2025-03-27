Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Frankfurt
27.03.25
09:12 Uhr
6,750 Euro
+0,050
+0,75 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
27.03.2025 11:27 Uhr
Travis Perkins plc - confirming date for publication of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024

Travis Perkins plc - confirming date for publication of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 
27-March-2025 / 09:52 GMT/BST 
27 March 2025 
Travis Perkins plc - confirming date for publication of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 
Travis Perkins plc today confirms that the Group will be publishing its financial results for the year ended 31 
December 2024 on 1 April 2025. Management will be hosting a presentation for sell-side analysts and investors at 8.30am 
with details available from the Travis Perkins investor relations team. A live listen-only webcast will also be 
provided with details of how to register on the Group's website https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk 
Enquiries: 
Travis Perkins           FGS Global 
Matt Worster            Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray 
+44 (0) 7990 088548        +44 (0) 207 251 3801 
matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk  TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  380375 
EQS News ID:  2107536 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2025 05:53 ET (09:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
