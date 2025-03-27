Wyld Networks AB: Wyld Networks' Interim Report Q4 2024

SCALING UP VOLUME PRODUCTION TO START DELIVERIES AND BOOKS FIRST REVENUES IN Q1 2025

Financial Summary, Q4 2024

Q4 (Oct - Dec) Jan - Dec 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total income SEK k 1,287 1,117 7,409 6,363 EBIT, SEK k *-14,178 -12,898 -43,209 -46,338 Earnings per share, SEK (before dilution) -0.025 -0.753 -0.075 -3.474 Earnings per share, SEK (after dilution) -0.018 -0.625 -0.055 -2.849

Operating Income in Q4 2024 was 15% above prior year and for the FY 2024 was 16% above 2023, a combination of pilot product deployments, grants and R&D income from the UK government.

Head count end Q4 2024 was 26, a reduction from 38 end Q4 2023.

*One-off increase in costs in Q4

The Company booked a one-off additional cost in Q4 2024 of 5.6 MSEK which related to:

1. One-off net banking and legal fees relating to the Rights Issue and other capital raising activities of 3.2 MSEK

2. One-off restructuring reserve and other exceptional personel costs reported under Other Liabilities totalling 2.3 MSEK. This was booked to cover the costs of employees who will leave in Q1 2025

Excluding these one-off costs would result in a normalised EBIT of -8.6 MSEK, a reduction of 33% from Q4 2023.

Alastair Williamson CEO:

"Wyld successfully raised 6.9 MSEK as part of its TO6 warrant program in Q1 2025 and will receive approximately 5.0 MSEK cash payment from the UK government. These capital-raising initiatives collectively ensure Wyld remains well-positioned to scale production, fulfil orders, and drive commercialization efforts globally.

The company also received its first revenues in Q1 2025 of MSEK 0.5 for its first part shipment of L-band and S-band product. In Q1 2025 we received approval to operate in the United States, the single largest market in the world and secured further purchase orders in Brazil and also with the UK Government's DSTL organisation, part of the Ministry of Defence."

The interim Report is available to download at Wyld Networks' website:

https://wyldnetworks.com/investor-relations

For further information, please contact:

Alastair Williamson, CEO Wyld Networks

E-mail: alastair.williamson@wyldnetworks.com

Tel: +44 7 824 997 689

This information is such that Wyld Networks AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, at 08:30 CET on 27 March 2025.

About Wyld Networks AB

Wyld Networks develop and sells innovative wireless technology solutions that enables affordable connectivity anywhere in the World, addressing the problems for businesses and people regarding the lack of global mobile network coverage. The solutions are mainly targeted to wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) and people.

Wyld Networks Ltd was formed in Cambridge, UK in 2016 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wyld Networks AB.

