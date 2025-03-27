Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Samuel Kapsch Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Kapsch TrafficCom as of April 1

Samuel Kapsch appointed Chief Operating Officer of Kapsch TrafficCom as of April 1

Fifth generation of the Kapsch family joins the Executive Board

In addition to CEO Georg Kapsch and CTO Alfredo Escriba, Chief Operating Officer (COO) is added to the Executive Board

Samuel Kapsch will be appointed to the Executive Board of Kapsch TrafficCom as COO on April 1, 2025. As a representative of the fifth generation of the Kapsch family, he will assume responsibility for the areas of supply chain management, production, the Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions, the operational implementation of the strategy as well as marketing and communication. This significant step marks a new chapter in the company's long-standing commitment to innovation, excellence and family leadership.

"With a deep-rooted understanding of the company's values and vision, Samuel Kapsch brings a wealth of knowledge and new perspectives to the Executive Board. With Samuel Kapsch, we are gaining a young, innovative leader with in-depth knowledge of our international markets. His experience in digital transformation will help the company to recognize and master challenges at an early stage. His commitment to the company is a great asset," explains Sonja Hammerschmid, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board at Kapsch TrafficCom.

Samuel Kapsch studied business administration in Madrid and California before gaining valuable experience in management consulting. He worked for several years in Argentina and Spain for a renowned consulting firm with a focus on digital transformation, helping companies to integrate innovative technologies into their business models.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Georg Kapsch and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Alfredo Escriba also offer their warmest congratulations: "Samuel Kapsch brings valuable expertise, intercultural understanding and implementation strength. His experience and strategic vision will play a decisive role in shaping the further development of the company. We look forward to working with him and to taking the next growth steps for our company together."

Since 2022, Samuel Kapsch has been responsible for the Latin America region as Executive Vice President, where he leads a team of over 500 employees. Under his leadership, the company has been able to further expand its presence in the region while significantly increasing operational efficiency. With his expertise and his visionary yet implementation-oriented approach, Samuel Kapsch has made a decisive contribution to the sustainable development of the mobility sector in Latin America.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2023/24 financial year, about 4,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 539 million.

