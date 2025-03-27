NUNC Capital launches €20 Million Venture Building Initiative investing in emerging Ukraine's Defense technologies

AMSTERDAM, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amsterdam based NUNC Capital has announced a €20 million early-stage Venture Building Initiative to invest in emerging Ukrainian defense technologies. The plan is to create a strategic bridge between Europe's defense markets and Ukraine's innovative defense technology ecosystem. By establishing a Forward Operating Base in Ukraine, NUNC Capital invests in local boots on the ground to source and support start-ups developing disruptive defense solutions.

NUNC Capital's CEO, Bram Oostvogel: "Since 2013, NUNC Capital invests in innovative defense solutions. Recent geopolitical developments on the world stage have led us to decide to expand our field of work to Ukraine to contribute, create and cooperate with local defense start-ups. We intend to address critical capability gaps in Europe while leveraging Ukraine's accelerated battlefield innovation. This aligns with the recent calls in Europe urging the mobilization of private funding and better utilization of existing financial instruments."

Investment Focus

The Venture Building Initiative will focus on strategic domains where significant innovation potential exists. The focus on these specific areas aligns with global trends in defense innovation: electronic warfare, unmanned systems, smart materials, sensors & payloads, GPS-denied communication and navigation. This targeted approach addresses specific areas where European strategic autonomy requires strengthening while leveraging Ukrainian expertise developed through operational experience. NUNC Capital is proud partner of the Brave1 investor community, supporting cutting-edge defense solutions, and partner of the expanding European Defense Tech network, which fosters innovation in defense technologies.

About NUNC Capital

NUNC Capital is a venture-building investment firm focusing on defense technology. Since 2013, NUNC Capital has successfully established a niche portfolio of defense companies operating in critical domains such as advanced materials, unmanned systems, strategic sourcing & supply and mission-critical software. By investing knowledge, network and resources in disruptive Defense technologies and start-ups, NUNC Capital invests in the future, building Defense companies that make a real difference for the man on the ground. For more information please visit: www.nunccapital.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nunc-capital-launches-20-million-venture-building-initiative-investing-in-emerging-ukraines-defense-technologies-302413075.html