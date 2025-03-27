Tea Extract Market worth $4.36 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The tea extract market is estimated at USD 2.99 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.36 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets.

The key factors driving the growth of the tea extracts market include increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of tea extracts, such as their antioxidant properties and role in improving metabolism. Growing demand for clean-label and natural ingredients in the food and beverage industry, along with increasing applications of tea extracts in dietary supplements, functional beverages, and cosmetics, are also contributing to market expansion. The popularity of green tea extracts, known for their high polyphenol content, is particularly on the rise due to their association with weight management and skin care. The growing use of tea extracts in nutraceuticals and sports drinks further boosts the market, as consumers increasingly focus on fitness and wellness. Additionally, advancements in extraction technologies, which enhance the bioavailability and potency of tea extracts, are enabling more innovative product formulations. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the tea extracts market, driven by the rich tea culture in countries like China and India, along with growing export demand for tea-based ingredients globally.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Tea Extract Market"

190 - Tables

110 - Figures

325 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102874765

The powdered form of tea extracts has the largest share within the form segments of the market.

The powdered form of tea extracts holds the largest share within the form segments of the market, primarily due to its versatility and convenience in various applications. Powdered tea extracts are widely used in the food and beverage industry as they are easily soluble in water, allowing for efficient incorporation into products such as beverages, smoothies, and supplements. Their extended shelf life and stability further make them a preferred choice for manufacturers. Additionally, the powdered form is highly concentrated, which enhances its appeal for use in nutraceuticals and cosmetics, where precise dosage and high antioxidant content are critical. The growing demand for natural, clean-label products, especially in functional foods and beverages, continues to drive the popularity of powdered tea extracts.

The green tea extracts in the by-source segment account for the largest market share in the tea extract market during the research period.

Green tea extracts dominate the by-source segment of the tea extract market, accounting for the largest market share during the research period. This is primarily attributed to the growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits associated with green tea, such as its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and weight management properties. Green tea extracts are increasingly used in functional beverages, dietary supplements, and skincare products, further enhancing their market presence. The high concentration of polyphenols and catechins in green tea extracts has made them a preferred choice among consumers seeking natural ingredients with proven health benefits. Moreover, the rising demand for clean-label products and plant-based ingredients is expected to continue driving the growth of the green tea extract market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=102874765

Europe is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period for the tea extract market.

The rising demand for natural and organic ingredients in the food and beverage sector across European countries is a key factor driving market growth. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are focusing on the increased adoption of tea extracts in functional beverages, dietary supplements, and personal care products. Additionally, growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of tea extracts, such as their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, is further boosting demand. The region's strong inclination towards sustainable and plant-based ingredients also complements the expansion of the tea extract market in Europe. As a result, companies are actively investing in research and development to cater to this growing consumer base, fostering innovation and product diversification.

The report profiles key players such as ADM (US), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Givaudan (Switzerland), Synthite Industries Ltd (India), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), The Nature Network (UK), Finlays (UK), Taiyo International (Japan), Plant Lipids Private Limited (India), Indena S.p.A. (Italy), VDF FutureCeuticals, Inc. (US), Umang Global (India), Synergy Flavors, Inc. (US), Karle Group of Companies (India), AVT Naturals (India) and more.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=102874765

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Plant Extracts Market by Product Type (Oleoresins, Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Alkaloids, Carotenoids), Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements), Form, Source and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Food Antioxidants Market by Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Oils, Spices & Herbs, Botanical Extracts, Gallic Acid & Petroleum), Application (Fats & Oils, Prepared Meat & Poultry, Bakery & Confectionery), Type, Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/tea-extract-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/tea-extract.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tea-extract-market-worth-4-36-billion-by-2030-exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302412940.html