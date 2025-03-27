Tickets to be sold directly on viagogo's platform

Manchester City today announced a new global partnership with viagogo, the world's leading ticket marketplace, to give fans around the world new opportunities to access and experience live men's and women's matches.

Manchester City Announces Global Partnership With viagogo

This multi-year agreement will see hospitality tickets from the Club's existing hospitality allocation for Manchester City men's home fixtures and tickets for Manchester City Women's fixtures made available directly on viagogo's platform.

With viagogo operating in 195 countries, and 33 languages, the platform's extensive reach will provide Manchester City fans worldwide with the opportunity to purchase this allocation of tickets safely and securely.

Each ticket listing will be marked with an 'Official Partner' designation, giving fans confidence in their purchase. viagogo will also offer fans the flexibility to relist their tickets if they can no longer attend in line with the terms and conditions of the sale.

The partnership with viagogo complements the Club's existing ticketing and resale infrastructure, adding another trusted distribution platform for fans to easily access hospitality tickets. viagogo will offer fans a seamless ticket-buying experience and in collaboration with the Club, create safer ticket purchasing habits.

In addition, the Club will work with viagogo to leverage the platform's extensive data intelligence on ticketing purchasing habits to gain a deeper understanding of Manchester City's local and global fanbase, allowing the Club to tailor future ticketing solutions and services to better serve supporters.

Danny Wilson, Managing Director, Manchester City Operations, said: "We're pleased to welcome viagogo as an Official Partner of Manchester City."

"By working closely with viagogo throughout this partnership, we will be able to offer a secure, safe option for fans to purchase hospitality in this way, improving access and best practices along the way alongside our current ticketing infrastructure."

Matt Drew, International Business Development Lead, viagogo said: "Manchester City understands the importance of its supporter base both in the UK and across the world and our global platform will provide powerful data to enhance the club's understanding of existing and further potential fans."

"Our goal is to enable more fans to enjoy the unbeatable live experience of matchday attendance with a safe, secure, and seamless experience, while helping our partner further expand their global reach."

"This partnership also highlights the benefits of viagogo's direct issuance strategy, enabling Manchester City to distribute ticket inventory directly on the platform, giving fans more choice to see world-class football."

Manchester City joins viagogo's growing portfolio of sports partnerships that include BWT Alpine Formula One Team, and through its sister brand, Stub Hub North America, the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball.

Hospitality tickets will be available on viagogo for fans to purchase from today.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club's footprint includes the 53,000 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club's men's, women's and academy teams. Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the Premier League by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com

About viagogo

viagogo is the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, anywhere. Through viagogo internationally and StubHub, our platform in North America, we service customers in 195 countries in 33 languages and 49 available currencies. With more than 100 million tickets available to events around the world annually -- from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theatre -- viagogo offers the safest, most convenient way to buy or sell tickets to the most memorable live experiences.

