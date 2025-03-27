LuxCreo, a global leader in personalized medical and dental devices, officially entered the European market this week at IDS 2025 showcasing 4D Aligner, the world's first MDR CE Class IIa certified direct print clear aligner, made with LuxCreo's patented ActiveMemory Polymer.

The LuxCreo team at IDS 2025.

The 4D Aligner is a breakthrough in orthodontics, created to give doctors and patients back what matters most: time. Powered by its unique ActiveMemory Polymer and a precise multi-thickness design, it delivers comfortable, controlled tooth movement-often without the need for traditional attachments. And with LuxCreo's digital system, same-day starts are now possible-dentists and labs can design and deliver clear aligners within hours, resulting in faster and fewer appointments and happier patients.

As part of the launch celebration, LuxCreo is also introducing its 4D Aligner Ambassador Program-a limited-time opportunity for practices to experience the full LuxCreo digital workflow with discounted cases in exchange for clinical data. During IDS, this exclusive promotion offers clinics the chance to get started for just $499, providing unprecedented access to the newest dental technology.

4D Aligner is available now using LuxCreo's certified DCA resin, and will be coming soon in 4D Bright, a pigmented DCA resin designed to instantly whiten teeth during aligner treatment. These innovations highlight LuxCreo's commitment to empowering clinics to improve patient outcomes.

Louise Lu, Co-Founder and Head of Product of LuxCreo, explained the importance of LuxCreo's entry into Europe with 4D Aligner at IDS saying, "This is a huge step forward for for both LuxCreo and the EU market. We are committed to bringing more innovative products to all corners of the globe that ultimately empower doctors and improve patient outcomes. It was amazing to see the universal excitement surrounding 4D Aligners at IDS."

Throughout IDS, LuxCreo is showcasing live 4D Aligner demonstrations, hands-on VIP masterclasses, and expert booth talks. Attendees can see the simplicity and speed of LuxCreo's design-to-delivery workflow in action, and speak directly with clinical leaders and partners already experiencing the power of 4D Aligner in their practices. Visit Hall 5.1, Booth K-030 to see it for yourself.

About LuxCreo: LuxCreo is the leading platform for personalized medical and dental devices, dedicated to empowering doctors to transform patient care through innovation, speed, and customer success. We empower doctors to design, create, and deliver same-day treatments that enhance smiles, health, and well-being for a wider number of patients.

Our unique ecosystem supports dental and medical professionals with onsite, scalable solutions and flexible production with laboratory design and production services. LuxCreo helps doctors grow their practices and improve patient care by delivering more customized and effective treatments with convenience and precision. For more information, visit LuxCreo.com

