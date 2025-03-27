Medical Tubing Market worth $18.41 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Medical Tubing Market by Material (Plastics, Rubbers, Specialty Polymers), Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems), Structure (Single-Lumen, Multi-Lumen, Co-Extruded, Tapered or Bump, Braided) - Global Forecast to 2030", medical tubing market is projected to reach USD 18.41 billion by 2030 from USD 12.53 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Tubing Market"

270 - Tables

45 - Figures

275 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=162082103

The market for medical tubing is growing based on a number of driving factors that are built on healthcare progress and trends. One of these is the increasingly ageing world population, which compels the need for tubing in the form of equipment such as catheters, IV tubes, and feeding tubes based on the reason that older people need increased medical attention. The increase in the incidence of chronic diseases-cardiovascular, diabetes, and urology-continues to boost the need for tubing in therapy and monitoring applications. Technology is at the forefront, with advances in biocompatibility materials like silicone and thermoplastic elastomers enhancing the safety, flexibility, and durability of tubing in applications with minimally invasive interventions and drug delivery. Greater healthcare expenditure and improved access, particularly in emerging markets like Asia Pacific, fuel market expansion, although North America maintains leadership due to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. The shift towards disposable tubing to prevent cross-contamination also fuels demand, especially in the hospital and home healthcare sectors. Also, the medical device manufacturers' joint ventures stimulate innovation and market penetration, and greater demand for light, customized tubing designs helps in adoption in high-end applications in medicine.

Rubber has the largest market share in the medical tubing market during the forecast period.

Rubber has the highest market share among medical tubing owing to its higher flexibility, toughness, and biocompatibility. Silicone and thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs), which are medical-grade rubber-based materials, provide excellent chemical, heat, and sterilization resistance, and hence are suitable for medical applications like IV tubing, catheters, and respiratory devices. In contrast to hard plastics or metals, rubber tubing offers good elasticity with simplicity of fluid movement and patient comfort. Moreover, its non-reactive and non-toxic character makes it safe for direct use on body tissues and fluids. Silicone rubber is especially preferred due to its hypoallergenicity and ability to resist exposure to extreme conditions without degrading. The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and advanced drug delivery systems has also fueled the utilization of rubber-based tubing further. Besides, the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure globally substantiate the long-term demand for medical rubber tubing. With medical device companies focusing their energy on designing innovative and high-performance tubing solutions, rubber continues to reign supreme in the market with reliability, security, and effectiveness in critical medical application.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=162082103

Catheters & cannulas holds the largest share in the medical tubing market during forecast period.

Catheters & cannulas occupy the largest share of the medical tubing market based on their primary uses in the majority of medical interventions, including drug delivery, fluid withdrawal, and minimally invasive procedures. They are predominantly used in hospitals, clinics, and home care facilities for applications like urinary catheterization, intravenous (IV) therapy, dialysis, and cardiovascular interventions. The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses like cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and diabetes has significantly boosted demand for catheters & cannulas. Further, the advances made in medical science, such as the introduction of antimicrobial and biocompatible materials, have improved the effectiveness and safety of these devices, which has augmented their applications as well. Increasing surgical procedures, along with the growing population of elderly patients in need of long-term medical treatment, have also driven market growth. In addition, rising demands for minimal invasive procedures have created new catheter models, including balloon catheters and guidewires, that improve accuracy and patient comfort. Governments and healthcare institutions globally are also investing more in better healthcare infrastructure, thus increasing demand for these life-supporting medical devices. As a result, catheters & cannulas continue to be dominant in the medical tubing industry, with successful patient care and improved medical outcomes.

In terms of structure, multi-lumen holds the largest share in the medical tubing market during forecast period.

Multi-lumen tubing commands the largest market share among medical tubing products due to its structurally advanced design that meets the multi-dimensional demands of modern healthcare. Single-lumen tubing with a single channel contrasts with multi-lumen tubing, which consists of multiple independent lumens within one tube for simultaneous delivery of fluid, gas, or instruments. This design maximizes efficiency by reducing the need for multiple tubes, making processes like catheterization or dialysis easier, and reducing patient discomfort. Its compact, integrated nature is less invasive than alternatives and is therefore ideal for complex applications like minimally invasive surgery. The structural flexibility of multi-lumen tubing also contributes to its dominance. Each lumen can be designed in size and shape to be used for different functions-delivery of drugs, measurement of vital signs, or drainage of fluids-yet all in the same tube. Made of elastic and biocompatible materials like silicone or polyurethane, it will not kink and will not buckle under stress, as it will render functionality. The durability and elasticity are commensurate with the increased demand for sophisticated medical devices with the increase in chronic conditions and surgery procedures. By providing multifunctionality, miniaturization, and high performance in one form, multi-lumen tubing performs better than the simpler designs, solidifying its market leadership as an effective, patient-friendly product for a wide range of medical applications.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=162082103

North America to be the largest market during the forecast period.

North America has the largest market size of the medical tubing market due to highly developed healthcare infrastructure, rampant healthcare spend, and high concentration of prominent medical device manufacturers. The region has a well-developed regulatory system with institutions like the FDA in place that drive premium quality standards of medical tubing used in various applications, including drug delivery, catheters, and minimally invasive surgical techniques. Moreover, the rising proportion of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes has created a higher demand for medical tubing in therapy procedures such as intravenous therapy and dialysis. The growing population of elderly people also fuels market growth, as senior citizens need more medical care. The advances in technology, including the introduction of biocompatible and antimicrobial tubing, have also boosted market growth. North America has the prominent medical tubing producers that invest in research and development continuously to create high-performance materials such as silicone, fluoropolymers, and thermoplastics. In addition, the growing home healthcare market, coupled with the rising use of single-use and disposable medical devices to avoid infections, has driven the market to grow substantially. Positive reimbursement policies and favorable government support for medical innovations also contribute further to North America's leadership in the medical tubing market globally.

Key players

The medical tubing market report comprises key manufacturers such as Saint-Gobain (France), Freudenberg Medical (US), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Nordson Corporation (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Elkem ASA (Norway), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), RAUMEDIC AG (Germany), Teknor Apex (US), Spectrum Plastics Group (US) Zeus Company LLC (US) among others.

Get access to the latest updates on Medical Tubing Companies and Medical Tubing Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Medical Plastics Market - Global Forecast to 2024

Modular Construction Companies

Sodium-ion Battery Companies

Artificial Turf Companies

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medical-tubing-market-worth-18-41-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302412908.html