Bausch Health Companies Inc: Bausch Health to Announce First Quarter Results on April 30

Finanznachrichten News

LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2025 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) will release first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. U.S. EDT to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time:

5:00 p.m. U.S. EDT

Webcast:

http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Garen Sarafian

Katie Savastano

ir@bauschhealth.com

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)

(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
