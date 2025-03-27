U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates 135 Years of Sport Inspiration in Changzhou, China

Global Sports Brand Launches Anniversary Collection and Kicks Off Brand Summit

U.S. Polo Assn., the multi-billion-dollar global sports brand, recently celebrated "135 Years of Sport Inspiration" with a Global Brand Summit and Fashion Show at the elegant Zhongwu Hotel in Changzhou, China. More than 500 attendees gathered to engage, network, and share insights, while also participating in the launch of U.S. Polo Assn.'s 135th Anniversary Collection presented by the brand's exclusive apparel partner in China, ATG Group.

Star Show Media

Models at the close of the U.S. Polo Assn. "135 Years of Sport Inspiration" Global Brand Summit and Fashion Show in Changzhou, China.

During the 2025 International Brand Summit, an insightful keynote address by Tom Tang, General Manager, ATG Group, focused the energy, collaboration, and strategic foresights in shaping the future of global business, as well as a dynamic social media in business presentation by James Broia, Global Digital Content Manager from West Palm Beach-based USPA Global. VIP attendees received exclusive gift bags with 135th Anniversary branded items and enjoyed beautiful music from cello, violin, and saxophone performers from the Poly Grand Theater.

The event in Changzhou, China, is a key part of U.S. Polo Assn.'s global celebration of 135 years of sport inspiration. Embracing the rich heritage of the sport of polo, the celebration centers on the tagline "Born to Play." This theme highlights the adrenaline and athleticism of polo, both on and off the field, and invites sports fans and consumers worldwide to become part of this storied legacy. U.S. Polo Assn. integrates the elegance and competitiveness of polo with sophisticated leisure culture and creates a classic design language that spans centuries and countries.

The signature color palette of red, white, and blue, synonymous with the iconic U.S. Polo Assn. brand, remains central to the 135th Anniversary logo, reinforcing the brand's roots while also symbolizing its global presence. These colors not only embody heritage but also serve as a universal emblem of excellence and integrity within the sport of polo. The 135th Anniversary commemorative logo also incorporates the "hook-shaped polo mallet" in a powerful defensive play, an element that is not only a tribute to the strategic wisdom of the century-old history but also demonstrates the brand's vision of "connecting tradition and the future."

The 135th Anniversary Collection will be launched in China this year, featuring a wide range of apparel for men, women, kids, and accessories.

"U.S. Polo Assn.'s classic style comes from the sportsmanship and elegance of the sport of polo, which projects authenticity in our various collections around the world," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As our exclusive apparel partner across China, ATG Group does a wonderful job staying true to the brand, while incorporating style elements that distinctively appeal to loyal and new Chinese consumers."

"We are thrilled to be celebrating this meaningful 135th Anniversary milestone here in such an important market as China," Prince added.

China is an important growth market for the multi-billion-dollar, global U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through the 'Regional Partner Symbiosis Program,' the brand has established a strong, localized cooperative network of partnerships, while continuously enhancing consumer engagement through digital marketing and data-driven insights. The summit, which kicked off in Changzhou, is aimed at strengthening strategic collaboration with local partners and accelerating the development of an omnichannel retail strategy.

"The 135th Anniversary of U.S. Polo Assn. is not only a historic moment, but also a declaration for the future," said Justin Xu, President and CEO of ATG Group. "By leveraging the ecological advantages of ATG Group and the strength of the Chinese market, we aim to promote the global dissemination of polo culture and classic fashion, allowing more consumers to experience the brand's classic value and innovative vitality."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com.

About ATG

ATG Group is a comprehensive platform enterprise committed to the introduction, acquisition, retail operation, and management services of international fashion brands.

The company has been deeply entrenched in the apparel industry for nearly 30 years. It enjoys advantages in resource and talent allocation across the vertical industrial chain, covering brand planning, product design and development, sales channel development, retail terminal operation and management, rapid supply chain, and e-commerce operation. ATG is the exclusive apparel partner for U.S. Polo Assn. in China.

