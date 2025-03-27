Elvictor Group Inc.: Elvictor Group Sets Course for Growth with Market Upgrade, IR Partnership, and Digital Transformation

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELVG) ("Elvictor" or "the Company"), a leader in digitalized maritime crew management, announced today three significant strategic developments aimed at accelerating growth, enhancing transparency, and improving investor communications.

The Company has officially applied for an upgrade from the OTC Pink Market to the OTC ID tier, reflecting its commitment to corporate governance, financial transparency, and growth-readiness. The OTC ID framework, effective July 2025, requires timely disclosures and management certifications, offering an opportunity for compliant companies to access greater market visibility and investor confidence. Elvictor has a long-standing track record of external audits and operational integrity, and its transition to OTC ID is the first step toward further tier advancements and ultimately a listing on a national exchange.

In preparation for this next phase of market visibility, a shift to a fully cloud-based, AI-enhanced accounting platform is underway. The new system will automate critical financial functions, support dynamic forecasting, and reduce reporting timelines thus improving efficiency while maintaining lean staffing. A key feature of the system is its integration of advanced AI agents designed specifically for accounting and finance. These AI tools are expected to significantly improve the accuracy and speed of accounting processes and internal audits, reducing response times for both auditors and accountants. The goal is to enhance compliance and boost operational performance, paving the way for more agile and responsive corporate governance.

Additionally, Elvictor has appointed Harbor Access, a strategic investor relations firm known for representing high-growth and international issuers. With this partnership, Elvictor aims to broaden market awareness, improve communications with existing shareholders, and engage prospective investors in support of its expansion strategy.

"Elvictor is entering a new chapter: one defined by transparency, innovation, and disciplined growth," said Konstantinos S. Galanakis, CEO of Elvictor Group Inc. "Our application to the OTC ID tier reflects our longstanding commitment to compliance and financial integrity and signals our intent to move beyond the limitations of the Pink Sheets. This move will enhance the visibility and transparency of Elvictor within the investment community and create a more efficient market for investors. To support this progression, we are modernizing our financial systems with AI-driven automation that enhances accuracy, streamlines internal auditing, and positions us for scalable, efficient growth. Lastly, our appointment of Harbor Access as our investor relations partner will augment our ability to communicate our strategy and vision clearly with both current and prospective shareholders as we pursue new growth opportunities."

About Elvictor Group, Inc.

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELVG) is transforming the fragmented maritime industry through its fully digitalized crew and ship management platform designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. With a strategic focus on AI-driven workforce solutions, M&A-driven expansion, and cost-efficient vessel ownership, Elvictor is ushering in a new era of transparency in the shipping industry. For more information about Elvictor Group, please visit: https://www.elvictorgroup.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn.

