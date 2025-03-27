Electric Metals Limited: Executive Order to Accelerate U.S. Critical Mineral Development Reinforces Strategic Value of Electric Metals' Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota

Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) welcomes the recent Executive Order issued by President Trump, titled "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production." The order represents a major federal policy shift aimed at rapidly expanding domestic mining and processing of critical minerals. It calls for expedited permitting, prioritization of federal lands for resource development, and the use of the Defense Production Act to provide financial support for U.S.-based mineral projects vital to national security and economic resilience.

A key provision of the order requires federal agencies and authorities to rapidly identify priority projects that can be advanced immediately for federal regulatory approval. This mechanism is designed to catalyze the near-term development of high-impact mineral assets and supply chain infrastructure.

The Executive Order directly reinforces the strategic importance of Electric Metals (USA) Inc. and its flagship Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota-the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America, a potential domestic source of manganese, a mineral vital to EV battery production, energy storage, steelmaking, and defense applications.

Brian Savage, CEO, Electric Metals commented: "We welcome this decisive federal action and its emphasis on accelerating the development of critical mineral projects. Our Emily Manganese Project fits squarely within the goals of this Executive Order, as a U.S.-based, high-grade manganese resource that is ready to move forward and help secure America's mineral independence."

The Emily Manganese Project is well aligned with the criteria outlined in the Executive Order and stands as a strong candidate for priority designation, given its potential to significantly reduce U.S. reliance on foreign manganese supply.

The Emily Manganese Deposit, Minnesota is the highest grade manganese deposit in North America. Electric Metals is poised to emerge as a low-cost producer of 100% domestically sourced, high-purity, battery grade, manganese products and chemicals, including HPMSM, for the electric vehicle battery and energy storage sectors.

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is a US-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including National Instrument 43-101 Technical Reports - Resource Estimates. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic US producer of high-value, high-purity manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders.

