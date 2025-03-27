Access to Nutrition Initiative: Paris Declaration on Business & Nutrition 2030: Reshaping The Nutrition Economy

PARIS, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 26, 2025, the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNi), the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), and the Paris Peace Forum presented The Paris Declaration on Business & Nutrition 2030 at a high-level event ahead of the Paris Nutrition for Growth (N4G) Summit.

This Declaration urgently calls for reshaping the nutrition economy through a multi-sectoral approach to address malnutrition in all its forms. Undernutrition (stunting, anemia, wasting), obesity, micronutrient deficiencies, and food insecurity affect health, climate, and economies, underscoring the need for coordinated action.

In 2022, 2.5 billion adults were overweight, including 890 million living with obesity, while 390 million were underweight. To drive meaningful change, the Declaration outlines a 2030 roadmap of priority actions.

Dozens of organizations, including NGOs, such as ATNi, GAIN, the Paris Peace Forum, and Scaling Up Nutrition Movement, alongside private sector organizations such as IFBA and CGF (see full list of authors below), have worked together to develop a set of measurable commitments aimed at transforming the nutrition economy for all.

The Declaration presents stakeholder-specific calls to action, including:

For governments to reform subsidies (which currently amount to $638-$851 billion a year) and leverage procurement to drive more nutritious and locally produced foods.

to reform subsidies (which currently amount to $638-$851 billion a year) and leverage procurement to drive more nutritious and locally produced foods. For investors to embed nutrition into their investment strategies as a financially material issue and as an investment theme.

to embed nutrition into their investment strategies as a financially material issue and as an investment theme. For businesses to take responsibility for reformulating products, improving overall healthiness of food portfolios and shifting marketing strategies away from unhealthy foods.

to take responsibility for reformulating products, improving overall healthiness of food portfolios and shifting marketing strategies away from unhealthy foods. For nonprofits and international organizations to work together on clear private sector engagement frameworks that define roles, responsibilities, and expected outcomes.

to work together on clear private sector engagement frameworks that define roles, responsibilities, and expected outcomes. For all stakeholders to mobilize commitments to enable business transparency and accountability, and to deliver SMART 2030 nutrition results.



"We have seen some marginal progress towards improved nutrition outcomes from the private sector, but it's not enough. The Declaration calls on all actors to take action and improve markets for nutrition which in turn will help industry deliver healthier, more affordable foods for all," said Greg S Garrett, Executive Director of the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNi).

"If we want businesses to do more for nutrition, governments need to incentivize them with carrots and sticks. So far it has been mostly sticks, and that just creates animosity. Two ways about this: First, create loan mechanisms that work for SMEs supplying nutritious food, so they can grow. At present, there are none. Second, create incentives for bigger companies to initiate workforce nutrition programs to boost their productivity and create resilient supply chains. At present, there are none," added Lawrence Haddad, GAIN's Executive Director.

"In an uncertain world where traditional multilateralism is threatened, we must build new coalitions to tackle our shared challenges. The Paris Peace Forum is proud to have worked to help civil society bridge the gap between institutional and private sector debates on nutrition: in the context of this unique Nutrition for Growth Summit in Paris, and at a time when governments are in a tight fiscal space, we need the private sector more than ever , " said Justin Vaïsse, Director General of the Paris Peace Forum.

Foreign aid cuts highlight the need for us all to reimagine how development and public health financing can be delivered differently and effectively, including through solutions bringing private and public sectors together.

Access to Nutrition initiative (ATNi), Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Paris Peace Forum (PPF), three global nonprofits, were bestowed the official mandate to co-facilitate the development of the Paris Declaration. This ensured developing meaningful contributions to public health and nutrition remained the group's primary goal.



Authors and contributors

Access to Nutrition initiative (ATNi)

Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN)

Paris Peace Forum (PPF)

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF)

The International Food and Beverage Alliance (IFBA)

The Private Sector Mechanism (PSM)

The Scaling Up Nutrition Business Network (SBN)

Nutrition Japan Public Private Platform (NJPPP)

And the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).



Media Contact - Philip Eisenhart

Philip.eisenhart@accesstonutrition.org