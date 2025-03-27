CoTec Holdings Corp. Releases New Investor Presentation

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has updated its investor presentation to reflect the significant progress the Company has made in the execution of its strategy.

Investors can access the presentation on the Company's website at: https://cotec.ca/_resources/presentations/corporate-presentation.pdf?v=032602

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "We continue to make significant progress towards our goal of having two cash flow generating assets by H1 2027. If successful, this will be a remarkable achievement compared to conventional mining where cash flow generation often takes more than fifteen years. The Company is trading at a significant discount to its indicative value and closing this value gap is one of our key focus areas. We believe that the successful execution of our strategy will result in a material re-rating of our Company, offering shareholders a superior return on their investment."

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX- V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

