DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (XCOG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.5272 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 82854 CODE: XCOG LN ISIN: LU1981860585 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860585 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOG LN Sequence No.: 380379 EQS News ID: 2107558 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 27, 2025 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)